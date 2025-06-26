Living with Sickle Cell: What It Takes to Thrive, Not Just Survive

The Daily Toll Beyond the Crisis: A Life Shaped by Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease is a chronic genetic disorder that affects the shape and behavior of red blood cells. These cells become sickle-shaped, stiff, and sticky, causing them to block blood flow and prevents oxygen from reaching tissues. This leads to what are known as “pain crises”—sudden, severe episodes that can last hours or even days.

But these crises are only part of the burden.

Even on stable days, people with SCD live with a range of complications: chronic anaemia, joint pain, slowed growth, shortness of breath, and fatigue that never quite lifts. Over time, nearly every organ in the body can be affected—stroke, kidney and liver dysfunction, vision problems, and frequent infections are not uncommon.

“Sickle cell disease is a condition that begins early and lasts for life,” explains Dr. Lakhan Poswal, a pediatric doctor, now at Ajmer Medical College. “Most children with SCD suffer from severe anaemia, which stunts growth and weight gain. Until recently, public awareness was virtually nonexistent here. But since 2021–22, when we set up the Centre, we’ve gone from treating five patients to over 500.”

Dr. Poswal describes the spleen the body’s immune stronghold as one of the first organs impacted. Repeated blood flow blockages damage the spleen early on, rendering it non-functional. That leaves patients much more vulnerable to serious infections like pneumonia, meningitis, and gall bladder disease.”

Toward Equitable and Inclusive Care

Even basic interventions—like proper hydration, timely medication, and routine check-ups—can significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with sickle cell disease. Recognising this, the Government of India has taken several steps to strengthen access to care, especially in rural and tribal regions.

Initiatives such as free hydroxyurea and folic acid distribution through public health centres, increased funding for primary healthcare infrastructure, and community awareness campaigns are helping bridge long-standing gaps. The inclusion of sickle cell screening under national health missions and the involvement of ASHAs and ANMs in patient follow-ups reflect a growing commitment to early detection and continuous care.

While challenges such as medicine availability and local capacity persist, collaborative efforts between central and state governments, along with public health institutions, are steadily transforming the care landscape toward a more inclusive and consistent system.

Children miss school. Adults miss work. Families learn to live around hospital visits and flare-ups. “It takes extraordinary discipline to manage this disease,” says Dr. Poswal. “Even a skipped meal or a short walk on a hot day can trigger a crisis.”

For patients, staying hydrated, well-nourished, warm during winter, and free of infection becomes a full-time job. The disease forces them into hyper-awareness, while most others live in blissful oblivion.

Stories Beyond the Stats

But numbers alone can’t tell the whole story.

Every patient is a face, a voice, a story of resilience. Many are children trying to navigate friendships with chronic fatigue. Teenagers who are delayed in puberty. Adults who’ve been turned away from jobs or face stigma from peers and partners.

Caregivers, too—especially parents—speak of exhaustion, worry, and helplessness. It isn’t just the medical care; it’s the day-to-day emotional labor that wears them down.

And yet, amid the silence, there’s growing momentum.

India’s Turning Point

With the launch of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made a public commitment to bring the disease out of the shadows. The mission targets the screening of over 7 crore individuals across 17 states in 3 years, making it one of the most ambitious efforts globally to eliminate SCD as a public health issue by 2047.Source https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1936735

Screening initiatives have begun reaching schools and communities. Health workers are being trained to identify symptoms and counsel families. Access to hydroxyurea is improving in parts of the country. And Centres of Excellence, like the one in Udaipur, are showing what’s possible when care is consistent.

“There is a big difference now,” says Dr. Poswal. “Earlier, people didn’t know this disease even existed. Now, more are coming forward to get tested, to seek treatment, and to speak about it.”

A Global Ray of Hope

Many clinical trials are underway to further evaluate the effectiveness and safety of newer potential therapies for SCD.

Reactivation of fetal hemoglobin, stem cell transplantation, and gene editing are newer therapies that are in the mix to potentially find a solution to SCD.

For now, awareness remains the most powerful tool in India’s arsenal.

Non-profits are stepping in to support families, organise blood donation drives, and raise awareness. Online communities are growing, giving patients a voice and breaking stigma. More importantly, survivors themselves are beginning to speak up—no longer willing to be invisible.

The Way Forward

To live with sickle cell disease is to fight quietly but relentlessly. It is to manage pain others don’t see and to build lives around the unpredictable. These are not stories of tragedy. These are stories of survival. But survival shouldn’t be so hard.

Better policies, affordable medication, and equitable access to healthcare are critical. But it all begins with awareness. And with listening.

As Dr. Poswal puts it, “We went from treating 5 patients to 500 in less than a year. That’s not just numbers—it’s lives changed. It’s proof that when awareness meets action, progress follows.”

