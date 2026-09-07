Madhya Pradesh to hold Passenger Transport Vision Summit in Indore on September 11-12

The Madhya Pradesh government will organise the Passenger Transport Vision Summit 2026 at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on September 11 and 12, with discussions centred on improving passenger transport services and expanding private-sector participation in the state's mobility infrastructure. Madhya Pradesh to host Passenger Transport Vision Summit 2026 on September 11-12, focusing on improving transport services and private-sector involvement. (PTI File)

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the summit as the chief guest, while Transport and School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh will be the guest of honour. The event is being organised by the Transport Department in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Yatri Parivahan and Infrastructure Ltd, with Elets Technomedia as the event partner.

The two-day summit will bring together private bus operators, policymakers, transport authorities, bus manufacturers, technology companies, investors and infrastructure-sector representatives. Discussions will focus on developing a passenger transport system that integrates connectivity, financial sustainability, digital technology and commuter services.

The Chief Minister Sugam Parivahan Seva scheme will be a central theme of the summit. The state government plans to use the platform to discuss private-sector participation in bus operations and the development of transport infrastructure under public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements.

Focus on technology and clean mobility The proposed mobility ecosystem covers areas including bus manufacturing, electric and hydrogen mobility, intelligent transport management systems, digital ticketing, fleet management and charging infrastructure.

Other areas identified for discussion include artificial intelligence and data analytics, smart bus stops, passenger information systems, Mobility-as-a-Service and transport finance.

The government said the summit is intended to provide an avenue for companies and institutions to present technology and operational solutions, explore pilot projects and assess potential investment opportunities in the state's passenger transport sector.

Representatives from mobility, infrastructure, clean-energy and financial services companies are also expected to engage with designated government officials through one-to-one meetings during the summit.

Roadmap for passenger mobility through 2030 The summit will also discuss a proposed Mobility Vision 2030 roadmap for Madhya Pradesh. Other areas of focus include expanding PPP-based mobility projects, developing a digital-first transport framework, promoting clean mobility and identifying investment and pilot-project opportunities.

The programme will cover six broad themes: PPP-based mobility, intelligent transport management systems, financial sustainability, clean mobility, integrated ticketing and passenger experience.

According to the state government, the initiative is aligned with national public transport programmes, including the PM-eBus Sewa scheme. The government intends to use the summit to facilitate discussions between policymakers and industry participants on the future requirements of passenger transport in Madhya Pradesh.

The summit is expected to bring together stakeholders across 12 identified mobility segments, including public transport vehicles, alternative-fuel mobility, digital ticketing, fleet technology, charging infrastructure, data and analytics, passenger information systems and transport finance.

The discussions are expected to feed into the state's longer-term approach to public transport, with an emphasis on private participation, technology adoption and integration of different components of the mobility ecosystem.