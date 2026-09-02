Manchester City agree record-equalling £125m deal for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez: Report

Manchester [UK], : Manchester City have agreed a £125 million deal with Chelsea to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, in a transfer that matches the Premier League record fee, ESPN reported citing sources. HT Image

Fernandez has been given permission to undergo a medical after City and Chelsea reached an agreement on a fee that matches the amount Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder had been pushing for a move away from Stamford Bridge despite Chelsea's efforts to retain him. The London club had initially set an asking price of £120 million and gave interested parties until August 14 to formalise their interest.

That deadline passed without a deal, but Fernandez remained firm on his desire to leave Chelsea. According to ESPN report citing sources, the City intensified negotiations over the past 48 hours and eventually agreed to pay £5 million more than Chelsea's initial asking price.

Chelsea are also set to make a profit on Fernandez, having signed him from Benfica for £107 million in February 2023.

Fernandez's relationship with Chelsea supporters had deteriorated in recent weeks. He was booed during the club's final pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad and again in their Premier League opener against Fulham.

New Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso subsequently left Fernandez out of the squad for the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Luton.

"It was better [for him] not to be part of the squad," Alonso said after the decision, as per ESPN.

Fernandez had also cast doubt over his future at Chelsea last season. Following their Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain, he told ESPN Argentina that he did not know whether he would remain at the club for the following campaign.

The midfielder was later dropped for two matches by former Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior after an interview in which Fernandez expressed his fondness for Madrid amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Chelsea are now looking to bring in a replacement, with Roma's Manu Kone and Monaco's Lamine Camara among the players being considered.

Fernandez's arrival would add another major international midfielder to Enzo Maresca's Manchester City squad as the club continues to strengthen their team for the new season.

The deal, once completed, will make Fernandez one of the most expensive players in Premier League history and equal the league's record transfer fee.

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