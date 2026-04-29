Mann says Europe visit opens new avenues for Punjab’s economy, farmers and youth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said his recent visit to the Netherlands and Finland has opened new opportunities for farmers, industry and youth, asserting that the state has secured global partnerships in agriculture, innovation and investment. Presenting a report card of the visit in Chandigarh, Mann said these collaborations will directly benefit the state’s economy and accelerate its transformation. Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann's visit to the Netherlands and Finland creates new opportunities for farmers, industry, and youth, securing global partnerships in agriculture and innovation.

Speaking on a ₹1,300 crore JICA-backed investment and growing interest from global firms, Mann said the agreements will boost crop diversification and position Punjab as a hub for high-value farming, research and development. He said, “On day one the Ambassador of India to Netherlands welcomed the delegation adding that on April 19 the delegation had visited the world-renowned horticulture model Keukenhof, where 40,000 visitors come daily, and interacted with representatives of this place.”

The CM said the visit focused on exploring partnerships in agriculture and horticulture, including export potential for roses from Punjab. “The visit was aimed at exploring partnership opportunities in the agriculture sector and discussed collaboration for the development of horticulture adding that the possibility of exporting rose from Punjab was explored,” he said, adding that the ₹1,300 crore investment would play a key role in promoting crop diversification.

Mann said the tour also aimed to strengthen industrial investment, education exchange and technology collaboration. “Likewise, the visit was also aimed at promoting industrial investment and partnerships, strengthening collaboration in education and research exchange with focus on technology exchange and plan for the holistic development of Punjab,” he said. He added that discussions were held on joint projects in modern agriculture and sustainable farming, with a focus on high-value crops and export-oriented production.

The delegation visited the World Horticulture Center and interacted with the Netherlands India Chamber of Commerce and Trade, where they were informed about high-yield indoor farming techniques. “On April 20 the delegation visited the World Horticulture Center… adding that the delegation was apprised about indoor production of 100 kg tomatoes from one square metre of indoor cultivation instead of six kg on outdoor land,” Mann said.

He said an investment roadshow was held to attract foreign investment in sectors such as semiconductors, electronics and innovation. The visit also resulted in proposals for an R&D centre and innovation hub in Mohali, along with plans for a horticulture experience and training centre in Punjab.

Mann said global companies have shown strong interest in investing in the state, which would open avenues for technology transfer, start-ups and research collaborations. “It will also promote crop diversification and high-tech farming thereby strengthening Punjab’s image as a global, innovation-driven, and investor-friendly state,” he said.

During the visit, Mann also met Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander and discussed promoting sports in Punjab. He said the player has been invited to visit the state, which is set to host the Asian Champions Trophy for the first time.

The delegation also visited NXP Semiconductors and held discussions with LT Foods, which has agreed to invest in Punjab, likely in Rajpura. Mann said the company exports rice to 80 countries and its investment would boost the state’s economy.

In Finland, the delegation engaged with the Punjabi diaspora and explored opportunities in education, skill development and entrepreneurship. Mann said the visit also included studying Finland’s education model and exploring partnerships in teacher training and early childhood education.

“The Punjab government has showcased Punjab as the most preferred investment destination across the globe,” Mann said, expressing confidence that the Europe visit would further strengthen the state’s economic growth.