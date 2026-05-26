Narmada result signals political change in Gujarat ahead of 2027, says AAP chief Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the party’s victory in Gujarat’s Narmada district reflected growing public support for political change in the state and claimed it could pave the way for AAP’s rise in the 2027 Assembly elections. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters during a victory procession in Gujarat’s Narmada district on Sunday.

Kejriwal made the remarks while participating in a victory procession organised after AAP formed the district government in Narmada. Addressing party workers and supporters, he thanked voters for backing the party and described the development as a significant political shift in Gujarat.

“I have come from Delhi to wholeheartedly thank the people of Narmada district. The way people have shown faith and love by forming an Aam Aadmi Party government in Narmada district, I thank and congratulate them,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal calls result a ‘political shift’ The AAP chief said the result was significant because, according to him, Gujarat politics had historically been dominated by the BJP and Congress at both state and district levels.

“For the past 75 years, whether at the state level or district level, only Congress or BJP governments were formed in Gujarat. People used to say that a third party could never exist in Gujarat,” he said.

Kejriwal added that the Narmada outcome indicated that people in the state were looking for an alternative political force.

“This shows that the people of Gujarat want change. What the people of Narmada district have done today, the whole of Gujarat will do tomorrow,” he said.

Remarks on tribal support and opposition parties Kejriwal said tribal communities in the district had played a key role in AAP’s success and alleged that both the BJP and Congress had failed to provide a credible alternative to voters.

“BJP and Congress are together. Both parties are jointly looting Gujarat,” he alleged.

The former Delhi Chief Minister also referred to AAP leader Chaitar Vasava and criticised the BJP over legal action taken against him.

“If anyone has to go to jail, Congress leaders never go, but Aam Aadmi Party leader Chaitar Vasava goes to jail,” he said.

Appeal to newly elected representatives Kejriwal also urged newly elected local representatives to work honestly and fulfil public expectations.

“The government formed in Narmada district has to work very well with honesty. The trust shown by the people has to be fulfilled and people have to be served,” he said.

He added that the work done by the district administration under AAP would be closely watched across Gujarat.