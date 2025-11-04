National Supercross 2025 set for Raipur; CM underscores helmets and traffic rules

Raipur will stage the National Supercross Bike Racing Championship 2025 on November 8–9, supported by MRF and organised by the Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association. The event is included in the state’s silver-jubilee schedule. Ahead of the National Supercross, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted road-safety norms, including helmet use and no street racing.

Ahead of the meet, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged young people to prioritise safety, wearing helmets, observing traffic norms and not racing on public roads. He said the administration would use the championship to reinforce responsible riding.

Organisers stated that the races will be conducted on a specially designed course within Budhapara Outdoor Stadium. The track, they said, has been prepared to meet national safety standards for supercross, with arrangements for medical support and on-track marshalling. No competitive activity will take place on city streets.

The programme is slated to run over two days, with practice, qualifying heats and finals across categories. Entries are anticipated from riders representing multiple parts of the country, according to the association, which expects spectator interest given the format and the outdoor setting.

Ujjwal Deepak, president of the Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association, said the aim is to provide a structured platform for motorsport and to signal that speed belongs in a controlled environment. The organisers also linked the event to broader outreach on road safety and the use of helmets.

Officials described the championship as one among several public events during the Rajat Jayanti year. Messaging around the meet will continue to focus on safety, including adherence to traffic rules and discouraging racing on public roads.