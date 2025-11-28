Nivar secures 2nd triple-double in program history and No. 12 UNC women top South Dakota State 83-48

CANCUN, Mexico — Elina Aarnisalo and freshman Nyla Brooks each scored 14 points, Indya Nivar secured the second triple-double in program history and No. 12 North Carolina beat South Dakota State 83-48 on Thursday to begin the Cancun Challenge. HT Image

Nivar had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals to join her former teammate Alyssa Ustby in the program record book for triple-doubles. Nivar made her 10th steal with just over three minutes to go and her teammates on the bench celebrated the triple-double.

Nyla Harris, who missed the last game, added 12 points in nine minutes off the bench for North Carolina . Brooks was coming off a career-high 18-point performance while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from beyond the arc against UNCG to earn ACC freshman of the week honors.

Brooklyn Meyer scored 16 points for South Dakota State . The Jackrabbits were selected to take the Summit League crown in the preseason poll after going 16-0 in conference action last year and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

North Carolina scored the opening nine points of the game and led 41-23 at halftime.

South Dakota State was just 18 of 54 from the field , including 2 of 19 from 3-point range. The Jackrabbits became the fourth team this season North Carolina has held below 50 points.

North Carolina: Continues tournament play against Kansas State on Friday and Columbia on Saturday.

South Dakota State: Faces the Lions on Friday and the Wildcats on Saturday.

