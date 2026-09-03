Opinion: A New Chapter of Dignity for Outsourced Personnel

- By Sunny Singh, researcher in the Department of Political Science at the University of Delhi, and a research associate at the New Delhi-based Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with State Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, poses for a photo at the launch of Uttar Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (UPCOS), in Lucknow on Wednesday. (@myogiadityanath X)

Every individual has the right to live in society with complete dignity, and sensitive leadership ensures that this right is upheld. An employee truly feels a sense of dignity when they know that their labour is secure, their family is secure, and their voice will be heard. This is the right of every employee and is also the benchmark by which the sensitivity of any government can be assessed. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has today launched the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Services Corporation (UPCOS), ushering in a new chapter in restoring the dignity of outsourced personnel. For years, outsourced personnel had been searching for an identity in the corridors of governance and power. They had been living amid uncertainty, without even the assurance that anyone would listen to their grievances. The Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Services Corporation, established under the Yogi government, is an institutional mechanism and an effort to address this long-standing distress.

A look at the governments before 2017 reveals a bitter reality. During that period, outsourced employees were treated as a burden rather than as an asset. Most of the agencies that received contracts were reportedly owned by people close to, or relatives of, those in power. Complaints of exploitation from recruitment to uniforms and other facilities were common. It was a system in which the benefits remained confined to a select few, while the burden of suffering fell upon those in the weakest position. The extent to which this system was fragmented can be understood from its very structure. On one side was the employee, on the other the agency, and on the third the government department. Whenever an employee approached any one of these doors with a problem, they were directed to another. Delays in salaries, uncertainty over EPF and ESI, and confusion regarding basic service-related rights became their fate. This was a form of structural neglect that had pushed millions of families into a darkness of uncertainty.

The Yogi government, which has incorporated the principles of Antyodaya propounded by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya into its governing philosophy, has accepted outsourced personnel not as a burden but as a valuable human resource. This ideological transformation lies at the heart of UPCOS. The scale of the initiative becomes even clearer when one looks at the facts. More than 3.5 lakh outsourced personnel will benefit directly. When their families are also taken into account, the number rises to between 17 and 20 lakh people. This represents a life-changing intervention for a significant section of Uttar Pradesh's social fabric. Remuneration will reach employees' bank accounts directly by the fifth of every month, eliminating the role of middlemen while curbing delays and irregularities in payment.

The arrangements go a step further, making the decision even more humane. In the event of an incident, accident or disaster, families will receive insurance coverage of ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh. This provision addresses the insecurity that had long remained a constant fear in the minds of outsourced employees that their families would be left helpless in the event of an unforeseen tragedy. Contributions towards EPF and ESI will also now be ensured. The government will pay the service charge to the outsourcing agency, so that it is not deducted from the employee's salary. This provision directly reduces the financial burden that employees previously had to bear on their own.

There has also been a significant change in terms of job security. An agency will no longer be able to arbitrarily dismiss an outsourced employee. It will be mandatory to inform the government before doing so, and a decision can be taken only after an inquiry. This eliminates the constant fear of losing one's job without warning. At the same time, remuneration will no longer depend on the discretion of an official or an agency. It will be determined according to the employee's category and educational qualifications. This transparency is an important step towards restoring the self-respect and dignity of employees.

The scope of social security should not remain confined to the employee alone; their family should benefit from it as well. Assistance of up to ₹8 lakh for a son's education and up to ₹10 lakh for a daughter's education, assistance of ₹8 lakh to ₹10 lakh for the marriage of two daughters, provision of up to ₹50,000 towards the last rites of an employee in the event of untimely death, maternity leave and other statutory service benefits together constitute a family security net.

The launch of the UPCOS portal and website connects the entire system with digital transparency, creating an institutional mechanism through which the concerns of every employee can be heard and resolved. The Chief Minister himself recognises that while the nature of work may be changing in the era of artificial intelligence, automation and the new economy, the dignity of human labour will never change. This reflects a deep respect for human labour.

UPCOS, along with the various decisions taken by the Yogi government, symbolises this spirit of respect. These measures seek to bring farmers, youth, women, artisans, street vendors, small entrepreneurs and government employees into the mainstream. Old-age, destitute women and disability pensions, which stood at merely ₹300 in 2017, have now been increased to ₹1,500. The honorarium of cooks has also been enhanced. All these measures reflect a policy approach aimed at ensuring dignity and security for every deprived and neglected section of society. The responses of beneficiaries further reinforce the significance of this decision. Contractual employees say that the initiative will make it easier to run their households and bring a major change to their lives. The transparency offered by the portal and website gives them confidence that their concerns will now be heard. This sense of trust is, ultimately, the greatest measure of success for any welfare policy. In essence, UPCOS is not merely an administrative corporation; it is a social promise. It represents the restoration of a fundamental belief: the relationship between the government and its employees is not merely one of wages and work, but one founded on trust and responsibility.