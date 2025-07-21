OPPO Reno14 series: Innovation-first design that works smarter

An all-new standard for smartphone innovation has come with the latest offering from OPPO, the Reno14 Series, a smartphone line-up designed to work smarter for its users. This series introduces a blend of advanced technology and a user experience crafted for those who like to lead an active, creative lifestyle. Capture every moment: OPPO Reno14 series unveils great photography capabilities. (Image Source: OPPO)

Unveiled on July 3, the latest series is one of the best camera phones under ₹50,000. It allows you to capture the essence of India with clarity and ease, whether it is the lively streets of Delhi or the tranquil trails of Arunachal. Let’s take a closer look at this latest innovation.

Redefining mobile photography

The Hypertone camera system on the OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G surely leaves an impression. OPPO has introduced a versatile 50MP quad-camera setup in this series that feels like a professional camera kit condensed into a sleek smartphone.

50MP primary camera with OIS: A stand-out feature is its 50MP primary camera with a large 1.55-inch OmniVision OV50E sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). When tested on a shaky boat ride through Kerala’s backwaters, the results were consistently sharp and “shake-free”. Even on a winding mountain road in the Himalayas, every shot retained considerable detail, demonstrating its capability in challenging conditions.

50MP ultra-wide lens: For capturing expansive scenes, the upgraded 116° ultra-wide lens, now a 50MP OV50D sensor, proves quite effective. Whether it is the vast dunes of Jaisalmer or the wide view from the Raja’s Seat in Coorg, the lens broadens the field of view without any noticeable loss in sharpness.

3.5x optical zoom: A key feature – a first in this segment – is the 3.5x optical zoom combined with AI Telephoto Zoom and a 120x digital zoom, makes it one of the highest zoom camera phones. This opens up new avenues for the more creative ones amongst us. For instance, you can zoom in on a tiger at Ranthambore National Park, capturing its intense gaze without disturbing it, or isolate a specific architectural detail on a distant monument in the crowded streets of Old Delhi.

50MP 3.5x telephoto camera: The dedicated 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera lens provides good background compression. For instance, if you were clicking portraits in front of the intricate carvings of the Konark Sun Temple, the background is well-compressed, making subjects stand out against the backdrop. It is one of the best portrait cameras in this segment.

50MP front camera: And for selfies, the 50MP JN5 front camera with autofocus ensures that travel selfies, whether taken under the stars in Spiti Valley or outside the Mysore Palace at dusk, are always sharp. Even the standard OPPO Reno14 includes a primary OIS-enabled 50MP Sony IMX882 1.95-inch sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and the same impressive 50MP telephoto module and 50MP JN5 front camera as the Pro variant.

Professional videos anywhere, anytime

60 fps 4K video: For the growing community of content creators and travel vloggers, the OPPO Reno14 Series is a useful phone with 4K camera. The OPPO Reno14 Pro supports 4K HDR video recording at 60fps on all its cameras – front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera lenses. This capability effectively transforms the device into a portable film studio.

HDR: You will find themselves seamlessly switching lenses mid-shot while filming in diverse locations. During the aarti ceremony at Varanasi’s ghats, for instance, one could start with a wide shot of the river, then zoom in with the telephoto lens to capture the intricate hand movements of the priests, without interrupting the recording. The High Dynamic Range (HDR) capability brings footage to life, delivering deep blacks, crisp highlights, and rich contrast that makes every frame feel immersive and ready for any screen.

MediaTek Dimensity 8450: Powering this video capability is the India-first MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, which ensures fluid, true-to-life footage. What particularly stands out is the Dual EIS engine, which doubles the power of electronic image stabilization. You can record footage on a moving train traversing the Konkan coast and even from a motorbike ride through the winding roads of Ladakh, and the output is consistently stable 4K HDR at 60fps.

Audio features: The audio features are also very capable. Stage Mode enhances voice clarity by suppressing ambient noise, proving useful for vlogging bustling scenes like Mumbai’s Crawford Market. Further, the AI Voice Enhancer intelligently isolates vocals, allowing you to narrate clearly even amidst crowd chatter during a festival or the continuous honking of traffic. This attention to detail in audio capture elevates the video experience, making professional-sounding vlogs attainable even in challenging environments.

Edit Smarter with AI Editor 2.0

AI Editor 2.0: One of the interesting features is the AI Editor 2.0, which allows you to effortlessly turn videos into photos, fix imperfect group shots, and even add a friend who missed a moment to a photo. The best part is that you don’t need a third-party shot for this. You can edit directly on the device with the AI-powered tools embedded within the OPPO Reno14’s camera app.

AI Recompose: AI Recompose generates clean, professional compositions based on classic photography principles with a single tap. When re-cropping a photo of an ancient architectural marvel, the tool suggests multiple versions, ensuring every click looks deliberate and polished.

AI Perfect Shot: Ever had that group shot spoilt by an awkward blink? AI Perfect Shot can help. Powered by a GenAI model that scans local photos, it learns unique facial features and builds realistic replacements.

AI Style Transfer: And for those who want to infuse their images with a specific mood, AI Style Transfer is an effective tool. One can apply visual styles inspired by the warmth of a Goan sunset and the vibrant pastels of Pondicherry’s French Quarters onto shots. The smartphone seamlessly extracts the essence of a mood and applies it to images, showcasing its creative potential for artistic expression.

Super bright, smart flash

Low light conditions are often a concern for travel photography, but not with the OPPO Reno14 Series. The smartphone’s new Triple Flash Array is a helpful addition as it uses three individually tuned LED flash modules optimised for different lenses. Two high-intensity flashes double the brightness at one meter for main and ultra-wide shots, making dimly lit folk performances in Jaisalmer look sharp and detailed.

A third flash, dedicated to the telephoto lens, increases brightness by 1000 per cent at two meters. This targeted lighting design improved sharpness, colour accuracy, and clarity, especially in challenging low-light scenarios.

Frame it with AI

AI Livephoto 2.0: Dynamic moments often slip through the cracks, but the upgraded AI Livephoto 2.0 on the OPPO Reno14 Series helps ensure you don’t miss them. The built-in AI Livephoto Export allows you to extract a still from a short clip, enhance it using the super-resolution algorithm, or save it as a ProXDR image that preserves HDR tone and detail for professional-quality output. This means one can capture a fleeting moment in a video and still get a print-worthy still image.

AI Flash Livephoto: Furthermore, AI Flash Livephoto enhanced low-light photography by dynamically adjusting flash behaviour in real-time. Whether you are shooting high-energy concerts or sing-along sessions around a bonfire, the OPPO Reno14 Series intelligently adapts lighting to preserve colour, sharpness, and depth, without overexposing subjects.

Durable design

Beyond the imaging capabilities, the Reno14 Series also impresses with its durable design and performance. The inclusion of an India-first MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset ensures a smooth and capable user experience, handling demanding applications and multitasking with ease.

The smartphone boasts durable specs not typically found in this price range, including a robust build that feels premium yet resilient. The long battery life coupled with wireless charging (a first for the Reno Series) adds another layer of convenience, ensuring that you can stay connected and capture moments without constantly worrying about power outlets, especially during long travel days. This combination of advanced hardware and thoughtful design elements sets the Reno14 Series apart.

All in all, the OPPO Reno14 Series is a companion for your adventures, ensuring that every memory is captured with the artistry and precision it deserves. Head to your nearest OPPO store or online to know more.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.