Palmonas Jewellery: Setting the Record Straight on 9kt Gold

Gold jewellery has always meant more than ornamentation. It’s tradition, sentiment, and often an investment, but also one of the most misunderstood categories in fashion. Somewhere along the way, a few myths stuck, especially around 9kt gold. Palmonas Jewellery aims to change misconceptions about 9kt gold, which combines durability with elegance. (Source: Palmonas Jewellery)

For years, many have dismissed it as inferior or “not real gold.” Palmonas Jewellery, which focuses on modern, wearable design, has been trying to change that conversation. 9kt gold can be both beautiful and practical, made for daily wear without losing its elegance.

Here’s what people often get wrong about 9kt gold and why it’s time to look at it differently.

Myth 1: 9kt Gold Isn’t Real Gold

That’s not true. 9kt gold, sometimes called 9-carat or 9-karat, contains 37.5% pure gold, combined with metals like copper and silver to make it stronger. These alloys don’t take away from its authenticity; they make the jewellery more durable, less prone to bending, and better suited for everyday life.

Every piece is hallmarked for purity and meets the same global standards that apply to 14K or 18K gold.

Myth 2: The Higher the Karat, the Better the Jewellery

It sounds logical but isn’t always practical. 18K or 22K gold is purer, yes, but that purity also makes it softer. Rings and bracelets in higher karats can scratch or warp easily — not ideal if you wear them daily.

9kt gold jewellery keeps the warm colour of gold but with added resilience. It’s strong enough to handle regular use without constant polishing or fear of damage. That’s why it’s becoming a go-to for modern buyers who value longevity as much as shine.

Myth 3: Gold Jewellery Should Only Be an Investment

Jewellery is emotional before it’s financial. Of course, gold has resale value, but most people buy it to wear, not to trade.

If you’re looking purely for returns, 24K bars or coins make sense. But if what you want is something meaningful, something that holds value and can be part of your everyday style, 9kt gold fits that space perfectly. It offers real gold at an accessible price, without forcing you to compromise on quality or craftsmanship.

Myth 4: 9kt Gold Has Gone Out of Fashion

Actually, the opposite is true. 9kt gold has made its way back into global trends, especially in the demi-fine jewellery category that bridges everyday wear and fine luxury. It is popular in the UK and Australia and is steadily gaining traction in India as well.

Buyers today are looking for gold they can actually wear, not just store. And when designed well, 9kt gold looks almost identical to 18K — the difference lies in the strength, not the shine.

Myth 5: 9kt Gold Isn’t Safe for Sensitive Skin

That depends on how it’s made. Older gold alloys sometimes included nickel, which could cause irritation. Today, responsible jewellers, including Palmonas Jewellery, use nickel-free alloys or clearly label any nickel content.

If you’ve had reactions before, that doesn’t mean you have to avoid 9kt gold altogether. Just look for nickel-free or hypoallergenic options. That’s smart advice for any kind of jewellery, regardless of karat.

Myth 6: 9kt Gold Isn’t Worth Buying

This is one of the biggest misconceptions. 9kt gold offers great value — it’s durable, elegant, and designed for real life. For most people, it’s the perfect middle ground between beauty, strength, and affordability.

It’s not a compromise; it’s a conscious choice.

It’s strong enough for daily use.

It costs less than higher-karat options.

It keeps its finish with minimal upkeep.

It suits everything from workwear to festive outfits.

In short, 9kt gold gives you genuine gold without the impracticality.

Myth 7: Hallmarks Don’t Matter

They matter more than anything else. A hallmark certifies purity and authenticity. Every genuine gold piece should clearly show:

The karat stamp (9K, 9kt, or 375)

The authorised certifying body’s mark

The jeweller’s identification mark

In India, always check for the BIS hallmark, your assurance that the gold meets official standards.

Is 9kt Gold Good for Daily Wear?

Yes and that’s exactly what it’s made for. 9kt gold holds its shape, resists scratches, and keeps its lustre through daily use. You can wear it comfortably to work, events, or while travelling without worrying about constant maintenance.

Palmonas Jewellery designs its 9kt pieces with this in mind — jewellery that feels effortless yet enduring, elegant yet easy to wear.

Why Choose Palmonas Jewellery

Authentic gold that’s made for daily wear

Refined craftsmanship with lasting strength

Modern designs that fit effortlessly into everyday life

Gold doesn’t need to be fragile or formal. With 9kt gold from Palmonas Jewellery, you get timeless design and lasting durability — real gold that fits the pace of modern living.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.