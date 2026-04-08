Pepsi Fan's Heartfelt Tribute Goes Viral - Brand Makes Her Day Special

Her recent reel— showcasing her authentic "jhinjhin" obsession with Pepsi through playful storytelling, didn't just go viral. It caught the eye of Pepsi India, that turned a small-town creator's dream into reality.

Sometimes, the most heartfelt passions travel farthest. Meme, aka @chellomeme from Arunachal Pradesh, is proof— turning genuine love into something that resonated across India.

Posted from the serene hills of Arunachal Pradesh, @chellomeme's reel wasn't polished production—it was raw Pepsi love. She has built a genuine Pepsi fandom through multiple videos celebrating the brand in her unique voice. Within days, it racked up millions of views, but the real magic happened when Pepsi India's team spotted her genuine fandom.

What made this moment truly special? @chellomeme represents the 90% of India beyond metros—Tier 2/3 creators whose authentic voices often go unheard. Pepsi's response elevates her story from local pride to national inspiration.

When Pepsi India's team spotted her passion, they quickly sent her a quirky DM, and followed that with a special package which included customized merch celebrating the creator’s "paglu" love for Pepsi—making a small-town creator feel truly seen.

The comments section quickly filled with reactions from the community, including Raghav Juyall and Nayandeep Rakshit, who highlighted how refreshing it was to see a brand engage so authentically.

Beyond the moment itself, it reflects a larger shift in how audiences and brands interact today. Consumers are no longer just passive viewers but are now active participants, storytellers, and advocates. And when brands respond in ways that feel real, it creates a ripple effect that extends far beyond a single post.

Note To Readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication.

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