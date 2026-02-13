Policy, Investment and Innovation: Uttar Pradesh’s Agricultural Ascent

Uttar Pradesh is steadily carving out a new identity for itself through agriculture, evolving from a traditional food-producing state into a national food-security hub. The state today ranks first in the production of wheat, sugarcane, milk and amla, while also making the largest national contribution in rice, banana, mango, guava and mentha. This transformation is not merely the result of favourable geography, but of sustained policy focus, administrative reforms and financial discipline implemented over the past several years. Uttar Pradesh is no longer merely a state meeting its own needs. It is increasingly emerging as a central player in national and international food-security discourse.

While the agricultural growth rate stood at 8.6% in 2016–17, it is claimed to have risen to 17.7% in 2024–25. With just about 11% of India’s cultivable land, Uttar Pradesh contributes more than 20% to the country’s total foodgrain production—an achievement of national significance.

Budgetary discipline and fiscal intent In the recently presented budget of ₹9.12 lakh crore, nearly ₹10,888 crore has been allocated to agriculture and animal husbandry—around 20% higher than the previous year. Notably, this expansion has been achieved without imposing new taxes, relying instead on improved revenue mobilisation and curbing unproductive expenditure. This approach positions development as a participatory process rather than a fiscal burden on citizens.

A ‘farm to field’ policy approach Soon after assuming office in 2017, the government waived ₹36,000 crore in loans of small and marginal farmers, offering immediate relief to millions. Uttar Pradesh has also been among the leading states in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, with around 3.12 crore farmers receiving direct benefits through DBT.

Irrigation, energy and timely payments Completion of major irrigation projects such as Bansagar, Saryu Canal, Madhya Ganga Canal and Arjun Sahayak has brought additional lakhs of hectares under irrigation. Free electricity for private tubewells has reduced input costs. Over the past nine years, sugarcane farmers have received payments exceeding ₹3.04 lakh crore, introducing transparency and timeliness into the payment system. Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as a leader in ethanol production has further stabilised sugar mills and strengthened the payment cycle for farmers.

‘One District, One Product’ and exports Products such as amla from Pratapgarh, banana from Kushinagar and Kaushambi, black salt rice from Siddharthnagar and jaggery from Muzaffarnagar have received branding and market support under the One District, One Product initiative. With the establishment of agricultural export hubs, fruits, vegetables and dairy products from Uttar Pradesh are now reaching markets in the Gulf and Europe.

Dairy and animal husbandry Through the Nand Baba Milk Mission, the dairy sector has been systematically organised. Artificial insemination facilities now cover nearly 80% of villages, contributing to an increase in milk production to approximately 239 lakh tonnes.

From production to entrepreneurship Agriculture can no longer remain confined to primary production alone. Sustainable growth in farmers’ incomes depends on value addition, storage, processing, exports and energy efficiency. When paddy becomes rice, wheat becomes flour, and fruits are processed into juices or packaged products, a larger share of value remains within the rural economy. Investment of ₹2,832 crore in horticulture and food processing reflects this broader vision.

Digital and technology-enabled farming Faster loan approvals through digital platforms, drone-based pesticide spraying, AI-driven crop monitoring, seed parks and world-class hatcheries indicate Uttar Pradesh’s shift from conventional farming to a technology-enabled agricultural model.

Conclusion The chief minister has set a target of building a one-trillion-dollar economy, with agriculture at its core. If this model—anchored in production, value addition and export orientation—continues with transparency and stability, Uttar Pradesh will not only underpin India’s food security but also secure a strong position in the global food supply chain.