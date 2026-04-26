Premature newborn in Bathinda recovers after NICU care under Punjab health scheme

A premature newborn in Punjab’s Bathinda district has been discharged in stable condition after receiving neonatal intensive care, with treatment costs covered under the state’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana. Punjab has implemented the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana as part of its broader effort to expand access to healthcare and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for families.

The baby, born at 33 weeks at a private hospital in Rampura Phul, weighed 1.926 kg at birth, below the typical full-term range of 2.5 to 4 kg. According to doctors, the infant experienced respiratory distress immediately after birth and required assisted breathing.

The newborn was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where she was placed on continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) support for 10 days, followed by oxygen support for four days. During the course of treatment, she also developed neonatal jaundice, which was managed through phototherapy.

Dr. Surender Aggarwal, a paediatrician overseeing the case, said that improvement in such cases is gradual and requires continuous monitoring. “In the NICU, progress does not come in leaps. It comes quietly, one stable reading at a time,” he said.

Doctors also used limited Kangaroo Mother Care to support feeding and maintain body temperature while ensuring minimal disturbance to the infant’s condition.

After 17 days of treatment, the baby’s condition stabilised, and her weight increased to 2.106 kg. She was subsequently discharged, though doctors indicated that continued monitoring would be required.

The treatment was provided under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, which offers cashless healthcare services to eligible families at empanelled government and private hospitals. In this case, the scheme covered the cost of neonatal care, allowing the family to access treatment without direct expenditure.

“In some cases, outcomes depend not only on treatment but also on timely intervention,” Dr. Aggarwal said, noting that early admission and immediate care played a role in the infant’s recovery.

A similar case was reported by Maninder Singh from Hoshiarpur, whose daughter, born on April 14, also required neonatal care. He said the treatment expenses were covered under the scheme after same-day registration, and the family now has an annual health cover of up to ₹10 lakh.

Punjab has implemented the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana as part of its broader effort to expand access to healthcare and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for families. The scheme provides insurance-based coverage for a range of treatments, including critical care services.

Medical experts note that premature births often require specialised neonatal support and access to NICU facilities, along with financial coverage mechanisms, can influence outcomes in such cases.