Public Participation Campaign Shapes Uttar Pradesh’s Vision for 2047

The Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047 campaign, launched to guide the state’s long-term development strategy, has evolved into a large-scale public consultation effort across all 75 districts. The initiative, aligned with the goal of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a developed state by 2047, has received close to 60 lakh suggestions so far through village meetings, civic consultations, and online submissions via the portal samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in. The state government has begun drafting a vision document outlining development goals for the coming decades.

According to state officials, more than 75 percent of feedback has come from rural areas, indicating strong participation from communities outside major urban centers. Students, teachers, farmers, women’s self-help groups, entrepreneurs, and civil society representatives have contributed their views on priorities for development, public services, and economic growth.

Wide Range of Suggestions from Citizens

Discussions held at local levels have centered on improving education, expanding employment opportunities, advancing agricultural productivity, and strengthening basic services. Participants across districts emphasized the need for skill-based education, MSME support, women’s entrepreneurship, and greater access to digital services.

Rural youth, in particular, highlighted the importance of job-oriented training, apprenticeship programs, and local industry promotion to reduce migration. Suggestions included expanding public-private partnerships in rural industrial training and improving linkages between colleges and local employers.

Small entrepreneurs and MSME stakeholders recommended simplified loan access, technical support, and district-based industrial clusters. Several contributors emphasized the need for single-window systems to reduce administrative delays and improve ease of doing business.

Suggestions from women’s groups included expanding cottage industries such as tailoring, handicrafts, and food processing, along with improved market access and training support. Safety, mobility, and women-focused skilling initiatives were also mentioned frequently.

Focus on Education, Agriculture, and Skills

Among all feedback collected, agriculture and education emerged as the most discussed areas, with approximately 16 lakh and 15 lakh suggestions respectively. Participants expressed interest in water-efficient farming techniques, reduction in chemical fertilizer use, better crop storage facilities, and expanded agricultural research.

On education, contributors widely supported transitioning towards more practical, activity-based learning. Suggestions included vocational modules at the school level, digital libraries, and exposure to new technologies. Many respondents called for bridging gaps between academic learning and employment needs.

Tourism, Local Heritage, and Cultural Sites

Several citizens recommended strengthening the state’s tourism potential through improved visitor facilities, cultural programming, and revival of heritage sites. Suggestions included developing corridors around temples, upgrading local transportation facilities, and curating local festivals to attract visitors.

Suggestions also favored expanding local sports platforms, with calls to extend Khelo India programs and create more community-level sports centers where rural youth can train and participate in competitions.

Law Enforcement, Governance, and Public Services

A significant number of participants expressed expectations regarding efficient governance and improved law enforcement. There were calls for transparent administrative processes, better grievance redressal systems, and upgraded civic amenities.

Feedback also pointed to a desire for further improvements in digital service delivery, healthcare facilities, and awareness programs to help citizens access welfare schemes.

Participation Across Age Groups

Approximately 30 lakh suggestions have come from youth under the age of 31, reflecting the demographic weight of younger contributors. About 26 lakh entries were submitted by citizens aged 31 to 60, and more than 3 lakh suggestions came from senior citizens.

District-wise, Jaunpur recorded the highest number of submissions, followed by Sambhal, Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, and Bijnor. Districts such as Etawah, Mahoba, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Lalitpur saw comparatively fewer entries.

Administrative Outreach and Public Dialogues

Under the campaign, meetings and group discussions have taken place across administrative layers:

214 municipalities

18 municipal corporations

63 district councils

556 town councils

751 block councils

Nearly 50,000 gram panchayats

Officials say these dialogues are intended to ensure that ideas from villages and small towns are incorporated into policy planning. The outreach has also enabled citizens to interact directly with district officials and subject experts.

Preparing the Vision Document

Based on the collected feedback, the state government has begun drafting a vision document outlining development goals for the coming decades. The document is expected to integrate suggestions across key sectors, including agriculture, education, infrastructure, industry, healthcare, and digital innovation.

Officials stated that the campaign is designed not only to collect ideas but also to build shared ownership of the development roadmap. The process is being described as a “bridge of dialogue” between the government and the public, aimed at ensuring that long-term planning reflects local needs and aspirations.

As preparations for the final report move forward, consultations and feedback channels remain open, with the state government encouraging ongoing participation from residents across Uttar Pradesh.