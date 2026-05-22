Public roads cannot be blocked for religious activities, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said public roads in the state should remain free for smooth movement of people and should not be obstructed due to religious activities. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks on maintaining public order and smooth movement during the Char Dham Yatra. (@pushkardhami X)

Speaking on the issue of offering namaz on roads, Dhami said the government respects all faiths but maintaining law and order remains a priority, especially during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra season.

Focus on smooth movement during Char Dham Yatra The Chief Minister said lakhs of devotees are currently visiting Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra, making it important to ensure a peaceful and orderly environment across the state.

“Roads are meant for public movement,” Dhami said, adding that religious activities should be carried out at mosques, Eidgahs and designated places.

He said the government aims to ensure that residents, pilgrims and tourists do not face inconvenience during the peak travel period.

Government reiterates law and order priority Dhami said the state government’s approach is guided by maintaining public convenience and discipline. He added that authorities would take action in cases where public movement or law and order is affected.

The Chief Minister also said preserving the peace and cultural harmony of Uttarakhand remains a key priority for the government.