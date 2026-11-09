Punjab raises DA for 6,507 computer teachers, regularises 1,007 staff

The Punjab government has approved a 40% increase in Dearness Allowance for 6,507 computer teachers and regularised the services of 1,007 non-teaching employees working under the Samagra Shiksha programme, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on November 7. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Ravi Kumar/ HT Photo)

The decisions were announced as a Diwali benefit for state employees. The DA for computer teachers working under PICTES will rise from 181% to 221%, according to the government.

Mann said the increase had been approved for 6,507 computer teachers. He described the decision as a major benefit for employees on the occasion of the festival. The announcement did not specify when the revised DA would come into effect.

The government has also regularised the services of 1,007 non-teaching employees engaged under Samagra Shiksha, the Chief Minister said. He said the move would provide greater stability and security to those employees.

In a further decision, the state government has extended salary-related benefits to the employees whose services have been regularised, Mann said. The announcement did not provide details of the benefits or specify the financial implications of the decisions.

The Chief Minister said the government was committed to employee welfare and to ensuring a secure future for its workforce. He added that the state would make efforts to ensure employees received the benefits to which they were entitled.

The decisions cover two distinct groups of employees: computer teachers, whose DA has been increased, and non-teaching staff under Samagra Shiksha, whose services have been regularised. The government presented both measures as part of its employee welfare initiatives ahead of Diwali.

Mann also extended Diwali greetings to people in Punjab, expressing hope that the festival would bring happiness, progress and prosperity to every household across the state.