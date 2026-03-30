Punjab seeks uninterrupted fuel and fertiliser supply ahead of wheat harvest

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday urged the Union government to ensure uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel and DAP fertiliser as the state enters the wheat harvesting season, saying timely availability of these inputs will be critical to keeping farm operations and grain transportation on track. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on March 28 on fuel, LPG and fertiliser availability ahead of the wheat harvest season. He said the state has adequate current stocks but requires an uninterrupted supply to support harvesting and grain movement.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on March 28, Mann said Punjab was expecting around 140 lakh metric tonnes of wheat this season and that any disruption in fuel availability during harvesting could affect the movement of farm machinery and produce. He said large numbers of tractors, trolleys, harvesters and trucks would be deployed over the coming weeks, making regular fuel supply important for the harvest as well as procurement operations.

At the same time, the chief minister said there was no immediate shortage of essential fuels in the state and appealed to residents not to panic. He said Punjab currently had petrol and diesel stocks sufficient for around 12 to 14 days and LPG stocks for about six days, which he described as being in line with normal levels. He said supply was continuing and that the state government was monitoring the situation closely.

Mann also said the government would act against hoarding and black marketing. According to figures shared by him, 71,000 requests for LPG refills had been received by Thursday, of which 69,000 had been delivered. He added that inspections had been carried out at 1,497 locations and that 301 LPG cylinders had been seized. A helpline, 0172-3321001, has been started for complaints related to LPG, petrol and diesel supply, he said.

Linking the issue to Punjab’s role in the national food system, Mann said the state was prepared to support grain supplies at scale. He said Punjab could release 41 lakh metric tonnes of wheat already available in its godowns and was also expecting fresh wheat output of about 140 lakh metric tonnes this year. He added that the state was prepared to make available 181 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 139 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to meet national requirements.

The chief minister also raised concerns about fertiliser availability ahead of the next crop cycle. He said regular DAP supply should be ensured on priority because paddy sowing in Punjab is scheduled to begin from June 1. He also suggested reducing the waiting period for LPG refills in rural areas from 45 days to 25 days, bringing it in line with the urban norm.

The Centre, however, has maintained that the broader fuel and supply position remains stable. In a video conference with chief ministers and lieutenant governors on March 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government’s priorities were to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard supply chains and prevent hoarding and profiteering. The Prime Minister’s Office also said chief ministers had reported adequate availability of petrol, diesel and LPG in their states, and that the meeting included a call for advance planning on fertiliser storage and distribution ahead of the agricultural season.

Earlier this month, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament that there was no shortage of petrol or diesel, that retail outlets across the country remained stocked, and that LPG delivery cycles were unchanged. In the same statement, he said fertiliser plants would continue to receive prioritised gas supplies to protect the agricultural input chain ahead of sowing.

The developments come as both the state and Centre seek to reassure consumers and industry amid concerns over supply disruptions linked to the evolving situation in West Asia. For Punjab, the immediate focus is on ensuring that the wheat harvest and subsequent grain movement proceed without logistical interruptions during one of the most important periods in the agricultural calendar.