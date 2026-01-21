Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 to be held in Nava Raipur from January 23 to 25

The Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 will be held over three days from January 23 to 25 at Purkhouti Muktangan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, according to an official release issued on January 19. Organisers said the event is aimed at providing a larger platform for literary and cultural discussions, with participation expected from writers, readers and cultural practitioners from within Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country. Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 is scheduled from January 23 to 25 at Purkhouti Muktangan, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, with 42 sessions planned around literature, culture, publishing and contemporary public discourse.

Around 120 writers and literary figures are scheduled to take part. The programme includes 42 sessions that will cover a range of themes, including the Indian knowledge tradition, constitutional debates, cinema and society, contemporary social and political questions, and discussions on Chhattisgarh’s literature through historical perspectives. Sessions are also planned on language standards in educational institutions and the role of literature in current public discourse.

Additional panels will focus on Natyashastra and artistic traditions, literature and politics, women’s writing, tribal literature, journalism and governance, and Chhattisgarh’s folk culture and tourism. The programme also includes discussions on publishing and reading practices amid shifts to digital platforms, including writing in the digital age and readership in the digital era.

Administrative preparations at the venue are underway, with officials targeting completion of arrangements by January 21. Work related to stages, session pavilions, technical setups, decoration and essential facilities is being finalised, the release said.

The inauguration is scheduled for January 23, with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh expected to attend. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Kumud Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Wardha International Hindi University, are also listed as attendees for the opening ceremony. The concluding programme on January 25 is expected to be held in the presence of state ministers and invited guests, including Sachchidanand Joshi and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi.