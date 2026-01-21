Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 to be held in Nava Raipur from January 23 to 25
Festival at Purkhouti Muktangan will feature 42 sessions, a book fair, cultural performances and shuttle buses from Raipur.
The Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 will be held over three days from January 23 to 25 at Purkhouti Muktangan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, according to an official release issued on January 19. Organisers said the event is aimed at providing a larger platform for literary and cultural discussions, with participation expected from writers, readers and cultural practitioners from within Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country.
Around 120 writers and literary figures are scheduled to take part. The programme includes 42 sessions that will cover a range of themes, including the Indian knowledge tradition, constitutional debates, cinema and society, contemporary social and political questions, and discussions on Chhattisgarh’s literature through historical perspectives. Sessions are also planned on language standards in educational institutions and the role of literature in current public discourse.
Additional panels will focus on Natyashastra and artistic traditions, literature and politics, women’s writing, tribal literature, journalism and governance, and Chhattisgarh’s folk culture and tourism. The programme also includes discussions on publishing and reading practices amid shifts to digital platforms, including writing in the digital age and readership in the digital era.
Administrative preparations at the venue are underway, with officials targeting completion of arrangements by January 21. Work related to stages, session pavilions, technical setups, decoration and essential facilities is being finalised, the release said.
The inauguration is scheduled for January 23, with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh expected to attend. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Kumud Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Wardha International Hindi University, are also listed as attendees for the opening ceremony. The concluding programme on January 25 is expected to be held in the presence of state ministers and invited guests, including Sachchidanand Joshi and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi.
A theatre performance titled ‘Chanakya’ by writer and theatre artist Manoj Joshi is scheduled for January 23 at 7 pm. The programme also lists participation by Nitish Bharadwaj and filmmaker Anurag Basu. A poetry reading on January 24 will be held in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Four pavilions have been set up for sessions and discussions. The main pavilion has been named after Vinod Kumar Shukla, identified in the release as Chhattisgarh’s only Jnanpith Award-winning author. Other pavilions are named after Shyamlal Chaturvedi, Bastar-based writer Lala Jagdalpuri, and author Aniruddh Neerav.
A book fair is planned alongside the sessions, with about 15 publishers expected to participate. The release lists Prabhat Prakashan, Rajkamal Prakashan, Saraswati Book, Yashasvi Prakashan, Hind Yugm Prakashan and Rajpal Prakashan among those scheduled to set up stalls. The fair will also display books written by authors from Chhattisgarh and school students, with provisions for new book launches by participating writers.
Other activities include an exhibition on Chhattisgarh’s development over the last 25 years, a “talent zone” for local youth and folk artists, and daily quiz competitions with prizes and certificates.
For public transport, the administration is arranging around 20 free buses across six routes between Raipur and the venue, including services from the railway station, bus stand, Tatibandh and Telibandha. Over 500 officials and staff have been deployed for event management, and about 15 food stalls offering local cuisine are being set up. Organisers said arrangements for drinking water, sanitation and toilets are being ensured at the venue.