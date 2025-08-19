Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Rajasthan Doctor V.K. Jain Honoured with State Award for Lifesaving Work, Sustainability Efforts Towards Viksit Bharat

ByGenesis
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 04:46 pm IST

Rajasthan honors Dr. V.K. Jain, the 'CPR Doctor of India', with State Award for his contributions to public health and community empowerment.

Jaipur, August 15: As India marches towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, Rajasthan honoured one of its own changemakers last week. Dr. V.K. Jain, widely known as the “CPR Doctor of India”, was conferred the State Award by Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal for his lifelong contributions to public health, environment, and community empowerment.

From treating patients as a doctor to training over two lakh citizens in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Dr. Jain’s mission has been to empower ordinary people with lifesaving skills. He has been at the forefront of a campaign to make CPR training mandatory in schools, a move that could prepare India’s younger generation to be first responders in emergencies.

Beyond health, his work spans sustainability initiatives, solar power projects, rainwater harvesting, plantation drives, and cleanliness campaigns, all aimed at creating a healthier, greener future.

“True progress comes when every citizen takes responsibility for health, environment, and community,” Dr. Jain said while receiving the award. “This honour is not mine alone; it belongs to every Indian who chooses to act.”

Note To Readers: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

