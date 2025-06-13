Real estate project Vedic City launched in Gurgaon

Today, we are witnessing an interesting paradox. On one hand, lives are moving at a breakneck speed, on the other, the world is quietly evolving. More and more, individuals are stepping back, asking deeper questions about their impact, their well-being, and their connection to the natural world. And so, a fundamental question emerges:‘How can the ecosystems we inhabit evolve to meet this demand for a more intentional existence?’ The exciting launch of the Vedic City at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon.

On May 26th, when guests arrived at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, they expected a real-estate launch event. What they experienced instead was a shift in perspective. From the moment the guests stepped into the venue, the carefully curated setting communicated the project's core essence: minimalist, mindful, and deeply rooted in nature. Vedic City was introduced through an immersive experience and a compelling invitation to redefine modern living.

Mr. Narang speaking about the philosophical lifestyle shift that the launch aims to bring.

A Space Beyond Square Footage

The tone of the evening was set by Mr. Narang who spoke about the philosophical lifestyle shift that this township would represent. Speaking less like a developer and more like a curator of a way of life, he painted a picture of Vedic City as a place where wellness seamlessly integrates into the very fabric of daily existence.

Vedic City is a self-sustaining township based on Vedic wisdom. With hundreds of acres designed around forest-planned layouts, wellness zones, and sustainable ecosystems, the township draws from the timeless wisdom of Vedic living.

Milind Soman, the brand ambassador of Vedic City. sharing his excitement about the new launch.

Milind Soman: A Voice of Alignment

Milind Soman, the brand ambassador of Vedic City, spoke with simplicity and passion about why he chose to be involved. With the clarity and conviction of someone who lives what he believes, he said, “It is honest. It is built on real values, health, sustainability, and living well.” Known for his lifelong dedication to fitness and conscious living, Soman’s presence lent authenticity to the evening. His association wasn’t solely as a brand ambassador. It was as a believer in the values Vedic City embodies.

The Vedic City: Celebrating the concept set to reshape and redefine modern living.

From Concept to Connection: An Experiential Unveiling

The guest list reflected the project’s cross-disciplinary appeal. Investors, wellness professionals, urban planners, designers, and artists all found common ground in the idea of building not just homes, but a better rhythm of life.

The emotional high point of the evening arrived with a soul-stirring performance by the legendary Gurdas Maan. With every note, he brought alive the cultural soul of the project celebrating rootedness, connection, and timeless traditions.

Beyond Launch, A Movement

As the evening tapered into thoughtful conversations over dinner, one could sense a reflective, thoughtful energy in the room. The Vedic City concept had invited each guest into a deeper conversation about life, sustainability, and meaning.

The project wasn’t announced with noise. It was introduced with intent. It asked people not what they wanted to own, but how they wanted to live.

And maybe that’s why this evening stood out.

As more and more people seek a purposeful life, this project offers an opportunity to live the change, live Vedic.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.