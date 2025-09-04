Red Sox OF Roman Anthony (oblique) expected to be out 4-6 weeks

Boston rookie outfielder Roman Anthony was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and is expected to miss four to six weeks, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told WEEI Radio on Wednesday. HT Image

Anthony grabbed his back after he struck out in the fourth inning of Boston's 11-7 triumph over Cleveland (68-69) on Tuesday. He was replaced in right field by Nate Eaton in the top of the fifth by the Red Sox (78-62).

"He's going on the IL. He has an oblique strain," Cora said Wednesday. "Timetable, we don't know... Usually takes from 4-6 weeks."

The left-handed-hitting Anthony said he first felt discomfort during a check swing earlier in the at-bat.

"Pretty sudden," he said after Tuesday's game. "I'm hoping for the best and staying positive, but any time I'm not out there, I'm pretty (angry). It (stinks)."

Anthony was named the American League Rookie of the Month for August on Wednesday morning.

He has been one of Boston's most productive offensive players since he was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on June 9. He's batting .292 with a .396 on- base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage in 71 games with the Red Sox. He has eight home runs, 18 doubles, 32 RBIs and 48 runs.

The Red Sox already are down one outfielder; Wilyer Abreu has been on the injured list since Aug. 21, retroactive to Aug. 18, with a right calf strain.

Boston looks to complete a sweep of a three-game series against Cleveland on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

