Red Sox, without injured OF Roman Anthony, try to sweep Guardians

The Boston Red Sox will be without standout rookie outfielder Roman Anthony on Wednesday night when they conclude a three-game series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians. HT Image

Anthony grabbed his back after he struck out in the fourth inning of Boston's 11-7 triumph over Cleveland on Tuesday. He was replaced in right field by Nate Eaton in the top of the fifth by the Red Sox .

Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday that Anthony will be placed on the 10-day injured list with left oblique tightness and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Anthony said he first felt discomfort during a checked swing earlier in the at-bat.

"Pretty sudden," he said. "I'm hoping for the best and staying positive, but any time I'm not out there, I'm pretty . It ."

Anthony has been one of Boston's most productive offensive players since he was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on June 9. He's batting .292 with a .396 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage in 71 games with the Red Sox. He has eight home runs, 18 doubles, 32 RBIs and 48 runs.

The Red Sox already are down one outfielder; Wilyer Abreu has been on the injured list since Aug. 21, retroactive to Aug. 18, with a calf strain.

Boston moved a season-high 16 games over the .500 mark on Tuesday by winning its third straight game.

Despite hitting four home runs, Cleveland lost its third consecutive game.

The Red Sox, who will seek a series sweep on Wednesday, hold the second wild- card spot in the American League, and the Guardians are four games behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the third and final berth.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said his team will employ a six-man rotation for the foreseeable future in an attempt to make a late playoff push.

Cleveland will start left-hander Joey Cantillo in Wednesday's series finale. He'll be joined in the rotation by Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Slade Cecconi, Logan Allen and Parker Messick.

"We're going to go with the six-man rotation for a little while," Vogt said. "Just with the starting pitching, where they are innings-wise and where they are in their career. And we have 24 games in 24 days, so we thought it was a good opportunity for us to get them ... they'll all be on five days' rest throughout this long process."

Cecconi and Williams already have passed their respective career highs in innings pitched.

Cantillo's only career appearance against the Red Sox came in relief on April 27. He allowed three runs on one hit in two innings and did not factor in the decision in Cleveland's 13-3 loss.

Left-hander Brennan Bernardino is scheduled to start what likely will be a bullpen game for Boston on Wednesday. Bernardino, who pitched a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday, is 1-2 with a 1.54 ERA in 11 career appearances against Cleveland.

Cora said before Tuesday's game that rookie Payton Tolle will start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday and Dustin May will make a temporary move to the bullpen.

" start again next week," Cora said. "So we're just moving pieces right now.

" we might have a bullpen day, and part of it. And then if he doesn't pitch in the bullpen this week, it's going to be 10 days in between starts. So we're not going to do that to him."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.