RHP Nick Martinez agrees to a $13 million, 1-year contract with the Rays, AP source says

The Tampa Bay Rays added Nick Martinez on Monday, agreeing to a $13 million, one-year contract with the versatile right-hander, according to a person familiar with the deal. HT Image

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The deal includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.

The 35-year-old Martinez went 11-14 with a 4.45 ERA in 26 starts and 14 relief appearances with Cincinnati last year. He finished with a career-high 165 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay had a 77-85 record in 2025 in its second consecutive losing season. It signed left-hander Steven Matz to a $15 million, two-year contract and traded right-hander Shane Baz to Baltimore in December.

The Rays' pitchers and catchers are slated to have their first spring training workout on Thursday. The team's first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Martinez was selected by Texas in the 18th round of the 2011 amateur draft out of Fordham. He made his big league debut with the Rangers in 2014.

He pitched in Japan for four seasons before signing with San Diego in March 2022.

Martinez is 48-59 with a 4.16 ERA in 151 relief appearances and 129 starts over eight years in the majors. He had his best season in 2024, when he went 10-7 with a career-low 3.10 ERA in 42 games with the Reds.

Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

