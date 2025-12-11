Rite Water Becomes a Notable Solar Pump Player, Contributes 2,497 Installations to Maharashtra’s Guinness World Record

In a new development that has put Maharashtra on the global clean-energy map, Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) has entered the Guinness World Records by installing 45,911 solar agricultural pumps in 30 days under the state’s “Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump” scheme. Within this achievement, one company that has shown steady progress is Nagpur-headquartered cleantech company Rite Water Solutions. Rite Water Solutions installs 2,497 solar pumps, becoming a leading contributor to MSEDCL's initiative.

Though Rite Water entered the solar pumping segment less than two years ago, it delivered 2,497 installations during the record-breaking month, placing it among the top ten contributors to this initiative.

The company’s rise has drawn attention from industry observers. Rite Water has completed 25,000 solar pump installations across Maharashtra and Rajasthan, positioning itself as a growing player in a competitive sector.

“This Guinness World Record is a testament to the collective resolve of the Maharashtra government, MSEDCL, farmers, and every implementing partner,” said Abhijeet Gaan, Founder and Managing Director of Rite Water Solutions. “We are proud to have played a meaningful role in such a short timeframe. For us, solar-powered irrigation is far more than a renewable energy intervention; it is a powerful tool that is transforming rural livelihoods, eliminating electricity and diesel costs, and bringing income stability to thousands of farming families.”

The solar pumps deployed under the scheme deliver daytime irrigation without dependence on fluctuating grid supply, reduce recurring electricity bills, avoid diesel expenses, support crop productivity, and lower stress on rural feeders and transformers. Engineers and field teams worked across remote and dispersed villages to meet the 30-day target, often navigating challenging terrain and logistical conditions.

Beyond its direct impact on farmers, the programme holds financial implications for distribution companies. By shifting agricultural load to decentralised solar solutions, DISCOMs may lower power purchase costs, reduce transmission and distribution losses, and ease pressure on the rural grid. Analysts view the initiative as one that supports both farmer economics and the financial stability of power utilities.

Rite Water’s work extends beyond solar pumps. With an existing presence in drinking water purification, wastewater treatment, and rural IoT platforms serving over 25,000 villages, the company aims to evolve into a broader rural technology provider. Gaan added that Rite Water is preparing to enter additional states and offer complementary solutions such as smart water management, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance to add further value for rural communities.

The Guinness World Record has been described as a milestone for India’s clean-energy efforts. As the country advances agricultural solarisation through national and state-level schemes, companies like Rite Water are expected to contribute to the delivery of scalable, high-quality, decentralised energy solutions to the last mile.

With demand for solar pumping projected to increase in the coming years, Rite Water’s execution capability and growth trajectory position it among the companies shaping India’s rural clean-energy ecosystem.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.