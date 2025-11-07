Sabalenka, top WTA stars urge Slams to revive 'stalled' negotiations

Top WTA stars, including Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, are calling on the four Grand Slams to get back to the negotiation table and reconsider their proposals regarding revenue sharing, player welfare and consultation. HT Image

"For sure it would be great if the Grand Slams wanted to talk to us, because that's how it's supposed to be and I don't really get why there's no more open conversation," Swiatek told AFP in Riyadh, where the WTA Finals are being held.

"It's not only about prize money, but also about the pension, the health plan and just having more smooth cooperation and communication in the future. So I think for sure it's a setback and for sure the players are not happy with it."

World number one Sabalenka added: "I think it's the time right now to sit at a table and come to a conclusion that everyone will be happy with."

The leading players of the women's and men's tours joined forces this year and sent a letter to the four majors seeking a higher percentage of tournament revenue and contributions towards tour-funded welfare programmes such as pensions.

The players would also like to be consulted when any of the Slams consider making changes that could directly affect them.

The first meeting between the players repped by Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, Coco Gauff, Alex de Minaur and Madison Keys and the majors was in Paris at Roland Garros in May.

Further discussions took place during Wimbledon a few weeks later, with Larry Scott, a former WTA chief who is acting as an advisor for the players.

According to people familiar with the matter and documents seen by AFP, communication stalled during the summer as the majors informed players they would have to postpone looking into their proposals until other matters have been resolved.

These include the lawsuit launched against them by the Professional Tennis Players Association , as well as potential plans for a massive restructuring of the sport in favour of a "premium tour".

AFP understands a second letter was sent to the majors on July 30 in which the players said they did not believe plans for future tour reforms should delay action.

It is understood that only the US Tennis Association and All England Club met with players' representative Scott during the US Open in September and that communication has stalled since.

Part of the proposal is for a Grand Slam Player Council to be formed, similar to the ones that exist in the WTA and ATP tours, which would allow for players to be consulted on matters affecting prize money, schedule, rules and policies.

- 'United voice' -

American world number five Jessica Pegula, an active member of the WTA Player Council, said the players were seeking changes that could benefit the entire tennis ecosystem, and not just those at the top.

"We're just trying to be a united voice," said Pegula.

"I think it's the first time we've actually been able to come together with both tours. And so that's a testament to just everybody being really open-minded and wanting to come together on making our sport better and better for the players."

Pegula noted that the Slams are "not really responding" at the moment, adding: "That's kind of our problem. So I think we'll just keep using our voices to speak out and see if we can come to the table with them. I think the ball is a little bit in their court right now."

Australian Open champion Keys said the situation was "obviously frustrating".

"I feel like we're doing it in a very above board, mature way," said the American world number seven.

"So I hope that the Grand Slams continue to have the conversations and are willing to move forward in a positive light."

Currently about 13 to 15 percent of Grand Slam revenue is paid out as prize money. The players have proposed a staged increase towards 22 percent.

The total prize money for this year's US Open amounted to $90 million, a 20 percent increase on the $75 million in 2024. Wimbledon have doubled their prize money over the past decade.

In a statement sent to AFP, an All England Club spokesperson said the organisation is "always open to having constructive discussions to achieve the best possible outcome" for the sport, as well as players and fans.

They added they have been in "regular dialogue" with the players and their representatives, and that these "conversations will continue".

