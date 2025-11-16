Sabres D Rasmus Dahlin returns from personal leave

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin is back with the team after traveling to Sweden to check on his fiancee, who is recovering from a heart transplant this summer. HT Image

He departed Nov. 7. The Sabres lost all three games they played without him as their record dropped to 5-8-4 .

Dahlin, 25, is available to play Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings, and he can do so with some peace of mind, it appears.

"She's an absolute warrior," Dahlin said Saturday, adding she "grinds every day, and she gets better every day. That's the most important part."

His fiancee, Carolina Matovac, was diagnosed with sudden heart failure while the pair was vacationing in France, resulting in her being placed on life support for several weeks while she awaited the transplant.

Head coach Lindy Ruff and the franchise were very supportive when Dahlin left the team "This is larger than hockey," Ruff said at the time but are happy to have his defensive standout back.

"Everything went well, so he's anxious to get back playing," Ruff said. "Anytime you get your captain back, it's a jolt for the team, and I think everybody was excited to see him."

Dahlin has nine points in 14 games this season.

Signed to an eight-year, $88 million contract, Dahlin has 369 points in 523 career games since being selected by the Sabres with the top overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

