Chennai, October 30th, 2025: The Class of 2024 of Sai University, Chennai, received their degrees at the university’s Second Convocation Ceremony held on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Sai University campus on OMR. The event marked a significant milestone for students graduating from the School of Arts and Sciences (BA/BSc Hons), the School of Computing and Data Science (BTech), and the School of Law (LLM). Sai University Convocation 2025; Leaders Urge Students to Lead with Integrity and Purpose

The ceremony was attended by distinguished leaders from industry, academia, and the legal fraternity. Shri Ashank Desai, Founder and Chairman of Mastek Ltd. and Founder Member and Former Chairman of NASSCOM, was the Chief Guest. Prof. Sankar Kumar Pal, President and Former Director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata; Shri Sriram Panchu, Senior Advocate, Madras High Court; and Shri M.K. Santhanaraman, Chartered Accountant and Fellow of ICAI, ICSI, and ICWAI, were the Guests of Honour.

Students Recognized for Academic Excellence

Students Recognized for Academic Excellence

A total of 50 graduates were awarded degrees and nine medals were presented for academic excellence. The graduating cohort included students who had completed international semester programs at Dartmouth College (USA) and New England College (USA), reflecting Sai University’s focus on global learning.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. Ajith Abraham congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments.

“This convocation reflects the success of our students and the values of the institution. Graduation is not the end of learning; it is the beginning of purpose,” he said.

He encouraged graduates to apply their education to advance innovation, research, and social responsibility.

Leadership Messages to Graduates

Chancellor Shri K.V. Ramani congratulated the students and reaffirmed the university’s mission to create a globally recognized institution from India.

“Our students represent the values of hard work, curiosity, and integrity. Sai University is committed to shaping future leaders who combine knowledge with responsibility,” he said.

The Chief Guest, Shri Ashank Desai, who was also conferred the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa), advised students to identify their goals early and pursue them with dedication.

“Success is not defined by position or profit but by the purpose you serve. Align your skills with values that create impact,” he said.

Prof. Sankar Kumar Pal, who also received the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) for his contributions to artificial intelligence and data science, emphasized lifelong learning.

“Education should not stop at graduation. Continuous learning and professional ethics are essential in every field,” he noted.

Guest of Honour Advice

Senior Advocate Shri Sriram Panchu encouraged students to remain consistent in their efforts.

“Hard work and focus will always produce results. Give your best in every assignment you undertake,” he said.

Shri M.K. Santhanaraman highlighted the importance of discipline and clarity in professional life.

“Focus determines direction. With the foundation of a liberal and multidisciplinary education, you are equipped to adapt and lead effectively,” he said.

About Sai University

Sai University was established under the Tamil Nadu Act No. 42 of 2018 and is recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act. It offers programs across eight schools including Arts and Sciences, Law, Business, Computing and Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Media Studies, Technology, and Allied Health Sciences.

Sai University promotes an interdisciplinary and liberal model of education with a focus on research, innovation, and international collaboration, preparing students for leadership roles in a global environment.

Media Contact

Sai University

One Hub Road, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Paiyanur, Tamil Nadu, Chennai - 603104

Email:comms@saiuniversity.edu.in

Phone: 044 7143 7200

Website: https://www.saiuniversity.edu.in/

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!