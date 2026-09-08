Settled Springboks recall Willemse and promote Van den Berg for 4th rugby test in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — South Africa changed just two players from the side which beat New Zealand 29-24 last weekend for their rugby test series decider in Baltimore this Saturday. HT Image

Damian Willemse returned to fullback for the injured Cheslin Kolbe, and scrumhalf Morné van den Berg was given his first start in the series, dropping Cobus Reinach to the reserves on Monday.

The forward pack remained the same after the win in Johannesburg on Saturday put the Springboks 2-1 up in the four-test series.

“We feel that the team is well settled and all the players delivered in their respective roles in the last two matches, so we believe selecting the same matchday squad, and naming Damian back in his regular position, makes sense,” coach Rassie Erasmus said in a statement.

Kolbe broke his jaw. He covered for Willemse, who suffered a hamstring problem in the second test.

“It's good to have back,” Erasmus said. “He knows the guys around him very well, so it will simply be a matter of him picking up where he left off before last week.”

As for the No. 9 jersey, Erasmus rewarded Van den Berg for “a fantasic impact” off the bench.

“He deserves a chance to start,” the coach added.

New Zealand names its side on Thursday and changes are guaranteed after series-ending injuries to captain and No. 8 Ardie Savea , flanker Luke Jacobson and center Quinn Tupaea .

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morné van den Berg; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi , Ruan Nortjé, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, André Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok.

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