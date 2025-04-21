New Delhi, 21th April 2025– In a major recognition of its technological capabilities and security-first approach SiyanoAV, the cybersecurity brand of Siyano Labs Private Limited, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Certification for Anti-Malware by OPSWAT under its Access Control Certification Program. This milestone reflects SiyanoAV’s rapid ascent as one of India’s most promising cybersecurity solution providers and a global contender in the field of endpoint protection and critical infrastructure defense. SiyanoAV Receives Gold Anti-Malware Certification from OPSWAT

Founded in 2024, SiyanoAV was launched with the mission of redefining enterprise cybersecurity through innovation, integrity, and a commitment to privacy and performance. The company’s latest achievement as a Gold Certified Partner of OPSWAT is a testament to its dedication and technological prowess.

OPSWAT is a global authority in cybersecurity that works with technology companies worldwide to secure data workflows and provide reliable, scalable deployment frameworks. The OPSWAT Access Control Certification Program recognizes products that meet the highest standards of cybersecurity, particularly in anti-malware protection, disk encryption, endpoint security, and access control.

SiyanoAV’s certification demonstrates that its anti-malware technology has passed extensive technical validation, ensuring compatibility with OPSWAT’s widely respected MetaDefender platform. This compatibility allows clients to enhance their threat prevention strategies and integrate SiyanoAV solutions with ease into complex digital environments.

According to a SiyanoAV spokesperson, “The OPSWAT Gold Anti-Malware Certification is not just an achievement for our company, but a validation of the hard work and innovation that our team has invested. It empowers us to serve clients better, helping them secure their data, infrastructure, and digital ecosystems against modern cyber threats.”

This recognition places SiyanoAV in a strong position to support enterprises operating in regulated and high-risk sectors, such as healthcare, banking, critical infrastructure, telecommunications, and manufacturing. The certification will also enhance SiyanoAV’s visibility in global cybersecurity markets, enabling new partnerships and expansion opportunities.

In a time when organizations around the world are facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, SiyanoAV’s certified solutions offer confidence, compliance, and cutting-edge protection. The certification also supports SiyanoAV’s integration into the broader OPSWAT partner ecosystem, where collaboration and interoperability with other certified partners open new possibilities for secure deployments.

To view the OPSWAT Access Control Certification Program and watch their official partner video, visit Global Partner Network - OPSWAT



To explore SiyanoAV’s full range of cybersecurity offerings, visit the company’s website at

https://siyanoav.in/

With this Gold Certification, SiyanoAV joins an elite group of companies that are setting global benchmarks in cybersecurity. It is a proud moment for the company and a promising step forward for the Indian cybersecurity landscape.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!