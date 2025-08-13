Smriti Mandhana Talks Leadership, Mindset & Resilience on Herbalife’s 'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted'

In the latest episode of Herbalife India’s wellness podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, cricket icon Smriti Mandhana opens up about the mindset and routines that power her journey, both on and off the pitch. Smriti Mandhana in conversation with Herbal Life MD Ajay Khanna on Fitness, Leadership & Handling Criticism

Fresh off a remarkable win at the Tri-Series in Sri Lanka, where she struck a century in the final, Smriti shares the highs and lows of her cricketing career. From growing up as the only girl in gully cricket matches to becoming one of the faces of modern Indian women’s cricket, her story is deeply rooted in hard work, humility, and relentless self-belief.

“Every match you play for India is a big match,” she says. “It’s not about blocking pressure, it’s about embracing it.”

Watch the full episode:

Hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, the episode explores Smriti’s evolving fitness regime, her leadership philosophy and how she deals with criticism in the age of social media.

A strong advocate of self-awareness and clean nutrition, she also shares how Herbalife’s H24 and daily supplements help her recover, stay hydrated and perform at peak levels, especially during long hours in harsh weather.

The conversation ends on a lighter note with a rapid-fire round revealing Smriti’s love for Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, romantic music, video games and her dream of someday becoming a chef, if she hadn’t chosen cricket.

Also streaming on:

Spotify: https://shorturl.at/CAliL

Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/xhkPG

Amazon Music: https://shorturl.at/fXoaH

Whether you’re an athlete, a wellness enthusiast, or simply someone navigating challenges, Smriti’s story is a reminder that staying grounded, disciplined, and true to yourself is the ultimate win.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF)is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted is an extension of that mission, a platform where real stories meet real science, helping listeners make better choices, one episode at a time.

Stay tuned, new episodes drop monthly with more inspiring guests and wellness insights.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!