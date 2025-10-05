Soccer-Inter’s four-goal flourish sinks Cremonese at rainy San Siro

MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Inter Milan cruised to a 4-1 home win over Cremonese in Serie A on Saturday, with Lautaro Martinez, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Federico Dimarco and Nicolo Barella all scoring on a rainy night. HT Image

The victory at San Siro moved Inter level on 12 points with pacesetters AC Milan, Napoli and AS Roma, who all play their sixth league game of the season on Sunday.

Coming into the contest the two sides looked evenly matched with nine points each but it took only six minutes for Inter to take the lead in what turned out to be a one-sided affair.

Martinez started the rout after latching onto a pass from Bonny inside the box and finishing unmarked with ease.

Minutes later Dimarco found the net but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review confirmed an offside in the build-up.

However, Inter’s dominance grew in the first half, with Cremonese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri making a fine stop to deny Henrikh Mkhitaryan and prevent Inter doubling their lead.

Seven minutes before halftime though Inter's pressure proved too much for the visitors as Bonny rose inside the six-yard box to head home the second goal from a Dimarco cross.

Dimarco scored himself in the 55th minute, meeting a corner with a precise first-time strike into the bottom corner to put the hosts 3-0 ahead.

Two minutes later, Bonny again turned provider, slipping the ball to the unmarked Barella, who buried the ball with a first-time finish for Inter’s fourth.

After the goal Silvestri produced some more fine saves to keep the scoreline down.

Former England striker Jamie Vardy made his second league appearance for Cremonese when he came on just before the hour mark and was involved in the build-up that led to Federico Bonazzoli getting a consolation goal three minutes from time.

"Definitely today we found the mechanisms that in recent weeks we had lost a bit," scorer Barella told DAZN.

"But to play these kinds of matches you need everyone in top physical condition, and we found that. We had good possession, and we enjoyed ourselves."

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)