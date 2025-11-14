Soccer-UAE, Iraq draw to leave World Cup playoff outcome in balance

By Michael Church HT Image

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iraq and the United Arab Emirates shared a 1-1 draw in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to leave their World Cup qualifying playoff finely poised ahead of the second leg in Basra on Tuesday.

Luton Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi gave the Iraqis the lead in the 10th minute but a header by Luanzinho eight minutes later secured a draw for Cosmin Olaroiu's hosts.

The winners of the two-legged clash will advance to an intercontinental playoff in March that will determine the final qualifier for the expanded 48-team finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

Both nations are attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in a generation, with Iraq having previously appeared in Mexico in 1986 while the UAE made their solitary appearance at the finals four years later in Italy.

The Graham Arnold-coached Iraqis went in front after the home defence struggled to clear Amir Al-Ammari's free kick, Akam Hashim driving the ball across the face of goal from the left and Al-Hamadi swept his right-foot strike home.

Eight minutes later, however, the Emiratis levelled through Luanzinho's header, the Brazil-born midfielder rising highest to meet Abdalla Ramadan's in-swinging cross from the right.

Emirates goalkeeper Khalid Eisa made saves from Al-Hamadi and Mohanad Ali to ensure the sides went into the break level while Jalal Hassan had to be at his sharpest to keep out Ramadan's strike from distance moments after the restart.

Caio Lucas thought he had won the game for the UAE in the sixth minute of stoppage time when he bundled the ball over the line, but the effort was ruled out for a marginal offside call.

The teams will meet again at the Basra International Stadium on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michael Church, editing by Pritha Sarkar)