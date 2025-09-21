Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Soccer-Vinicius Jr's frustration grows under Alonso's rotation policy

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 12:20 am IST

SOCCER-SPAIN-RMA-ESP/ (PIX):Soccer-Vinicius Jr's frustration grows under Alonso's rotation policy

By Fernando Kallas

HT Image
HT Image

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vinicius Jr did not hide his frustration after he was substituted in the 77th minute of Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Espanyol on Saturday, as the Brazilian winger is still to play the full 90 minutes of any game in all competitions this season.

Under manager Xabi Alonso, who took charge of the club in June following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius has seen a reduction in playing time despite his previous status as one of Real Madrid’s standout performers.

The 25-year-old, who played a pivotal role in Real's Champions League triumphs in 2022 and 2024 – scoring in both finals – has featured for the entire 90 minutes in only one of the 12 matches managed by Alonso.

He has been substituted in 10 matches and started on the bench for the other two, including the club’s Champions League opener against Olympique de Marseille earlier this week.

On Saturday against Espanyol, Vinicius was a constant threat down the left flank, forging a strong partnership with left fullback Alvaro Carreras and linking effectively with Mbappe in attack. He gave an assist to Mbappe's goal and hit the post with a strike from close-range.

However, despite playing one of his best games so far this season, he was still substituted by coach Alonso, who acknowledged the Brazilian's frustration but defended his rotation policy.

"The only thing missing for him today was a goal," Alonso told a press conference. "I substituted him when he was at his best. Maybe I could have waited a little longer to substitute him, but I wanted to bring on some fresh players on the wing.

"The same thing happened with (Franco) Mastantuono. He also got mad at me... They wanted to continue, but we needed to take control of the match and we needed fresh legs.

"They were a little angry, but it happens to everyone. I'm happy with Vini's performance, with Mastantuono's too... but there are times when you need fresh players."

Alonso said it was his job to ensure that Real won matches, rather than making players happy.

"It's great that we have so many options in our squad. If I didn't make decisions, I wouldn't be here. That's my job. The more correct decisions I make, the better we'll do. It's a very long season; we need to use all these options we have," he added. (Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

News / Genesis / Soccer-Vinicius Jr's frustration grows under Alonso's rotation policy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On