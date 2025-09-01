Somaiya Vidyavihar University Introduces New Arts and Humanities Programmes in Art History and more

Mumbai, 1st September, 2025: Somaiya Vidyavihar University’s Dr. Shantilal K. Somaiya School of Art and Somaiya School of Civilisation Studies is redefining the landscape of arts and humanities education in India with a portfolio of postgraduate and liberal arts programmes, respectively. These programmes blend rigorous scholarship with real-world engagement, offering students an education that is both immersive and future-ready. At the heart of this vision is the MA Art History and Visual Studies programme. This programme is Mumbai’s first MFA-track initiative in the field which aims to equip students with skills, industry connections, and cultural fluency needed to work in the global art ecosystem. Somaiya Vidyavihar University redefines arts and humanities with pioneering programs in art history, visual studies, criticism, and liberal arts

The MA Art History and Visual studies combines academic depth and professional immersion. Students are trained to engage with art across Indian, South Asian, European, American, and African perspectives, bridging the gap between traditional scholarship and contemporary practice.

The MA Art History & Visual Studies is a programme that traces India’s artistic heritage across classical, modern, and contemporary periods while exploring intersections with anthropology, literature, gender studies, semiotics, and sociology. Students gain archival and curatorial training, conduct original research, and examine how art forms evolve and communicate meaning across time and cultures. Together, these postgraduate degrees position SVU as a hub for cultivating the next generation of art historians, critics, curators, and cultural policy leaders.

The MA Writing and Art Criticism course is another programme offered by Somaiya. This course teaches writing that is both creative and critical. It is relevant for professionals who want to be art writers and curators, and an experienced faculty will be teaching both the programmes The faculty for these programmes includes practitioners, writers, critics, curators, gallerists, auctioneers, historians, sociologists, poets, translators, teachers from across the country. The programme integrates publishing, curation, and museum experience into its core curriculum, with partnerships that aim to give students access to leading museums, galleries, and media houses. This hands-on exposure is reinforced by innovative learning tools, including AI-powered initiatives, multilingual scholarships, and translation training.

Complementing these specialised postgraduate tracks are SVU’s BA (Hons) and MA Liberal Arts programmes, which are helping shift India’s higher education narrative away from rote learning toward interdisciplinary fluency, critical thinking, and civic engagement. By blending literature, philosophy, social sciences, and creative practice, these degrees enable students to think across boundaries, engage with social issues, and participate in India’s cultural and intellectual life. This approach aligns with SVU’s commitment to producing graduates who are industry-ready, culturally literate and socially responsive.

Somaiya School of Civilisation Studies offers Liberal Arts programmes at both undergraduate (Bachelor of Liberal Arts) and postgraduate (Master of Liberal Arts) levels. These courses bring together ideas from history, sociology, anthropology, philosophy, literature, politics, law, science, and technology to help students understand the world from different angles.

The four-year Bachelor’s programme allows students to major in fields such as Anthropology, Literature, History, Philosophy, Area/Asian Studies, and Political Science, fostering inquiry, critical thinking, and communication skills through seminars, expert lectures, and close mentorship. Building on this foundation, the two-year Master’s programme, launching in 2025–2026, offers an exploration of disciplines like History, Anthropology, Area Studies, and Indian and World Literature from civilisational and critical perspectives, with a first-semester focus on close reading of seminal texts and creative-analytical responses. Both degrees prepare graduates for careers in academia, cultural institutions, publishing, civil services, diplomacy, media, and beyond, equipping them with interdisciplinary fluency, research expertise, and the ability to engage with global and regional issues.

“At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we believe that arts and liberal arts education must inspire curiosity,engage on contemporary issues and encourage cross-disciplinary thinking. Our programmes impart students with critical thinking abilities and practical skills. This empowers them to become thought leaders who will shape the future across sectors of journalism, policy making, creativity, and public service." Dr. Gaurav Gadgil, Associate Professor, Somaiya School of Civilisation Studies, Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

“At the Dr. Shantilal K. Somaiya School of Art, we see art education as a bridge between tradition and innovation. Through our Master’s programmes in Art History and in Art Writing & Criticism, we equip students to engage critically with diverse cultural expressions while sharpening their analytical and creative skills. Our aim is to nurture thinkers, writers, and curators who can shape conversations around art and culture in India and beyond.” Mr. Abhay Sardesai, Director, Dr. Shantilal K. Somaiya School of Art, Somaiya Vidyavihar University

With its combination of scholarly rigour, industry integration, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Somaiya Vidyavihar University is setting a standard for arts and humanities education in India. For more information on courses and scholarships visit https://admission.somaiya.edu/

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.