Somaiya Vidyavihar University Offers Courses in Yogshastra, Archaeology and Cultural Heritage

Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) continues to contribute to India’s higher education landscape through its focus on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS). Offered under the K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, the university’s programmes in Yogashastra, Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, Ancient Languages and Literature, and Religious Studies provide an academic foundation rooted in India’s civilizational wisdom while aligning with the intellectual needs of the 21st century. Somaiya Vidyavihar University Revives India’s Ancient Wisdom. (Source: SVU)

Recognised by the Ministry of Education for Research and Teacher Training in Indian Knowledge Systems, the Institute is one of the few centres in India to integrate classical disciplines such as Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit, Hindu Studies, Jainology, and Buddhist Studies with contemporary research frameworks. Its multidisciplinary approach draws from philosophy, archaeology, linguistics, wellness sciences, and cultural history—enabling students to study the evolution of ideas, traditions, and practices that have shaped Indian and global thought.

The Yogashastra programme reflects this integration by exploring the philosophical, psychological, and physiological aspects of yoga. Students study traditional texts such as the Hathapradipika and Upanishads alongside modern therapeutic and scientific perspectives, bridging ancient wisdom with applied wellness and psychology. The Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology course includes exposure to India’s tangible heritage through archaeological fieldwork, museum internships, and heritage tours to sites like Ajanta-Ellora, Kanheri, and Chaul. Courses in Ancient Languages and Literature train students in Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit, and Tibetan, with structured study of grammar, literary traditions, and Manuscriptology.

The Institute also hosts the Dalai Lama Chair for Nalanda Studies. The Dalai Lama invested a portion of his Nobel Prize for this Chair, supporting scholarship in Buddhist philosophy and interfaith dialogue. With collaborations such as the Godrej Archives, Kaivalyadhama Yoga Institute, and the Department of Heritage, Telangana, students gain opportunities to participate in documentation projects, research conferences, and cultural exchange programmes.

“India’s ancient knowledge systems are not relics of the past; they are living frameworks of inquiry, ethics, and wellbeing,” said Abhishek Ghosh, Dean of Faculty, K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies. “Our aim is to train scholars who can interpret this wisdom critically and contribute to its dialogue with modern science, global education, and sustainable development.”

With over 40 academic programmes, 20 multidisciplinary minors, and a community of international students from countries including Egypt, Austria, Mexico, and the UK, SVU provides an ecosystem for global learning and cultural engagement. Students also engage in research mentorship, field-based learning, and outreach initiatives like the Jetavan Community Project and Jashn-E-Itihas cultural fest, which highlight India’s intellectual and cultural diversity.

By combining traditional pedagogy with digital tools and research-driven methodologies, Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues to support the Indian Knowledge Systems. Its Dharma Studies programmes focus on both, the continuity of India’s knowledge traditions and their relevance to a changing global academic context.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.