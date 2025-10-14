Sourav Ganguly Announced as Brand Ambassador for the Bhartiya Corporate Premier League (BCPL) 2025

A new era in sports begins with the official announcement of the Bhartiya Corporate Premier League (BCPL) 2025. The upcoming T20 cricket tournament announced that the former captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the nation's sporting icons, Sourav Ganguly, will be its official Brand Ambassador. BCPL 2025 is set to launch, featuring T20 matches for working professionals, with Sourav Ganguly as the Brand Ambassador. (Source: BCPL)

The BCPL is conceptualised with a vision: to create a sporting platform for working professionals in India. It aims to bring together professionals from diverse industries to compete, collaborate, and celebrate the spirit of cricket. The 2025 season will feature 10 city-based teams featuring employees and working professionals from across the nation, competing for the championship title.

The tournament's vision is built on three core pillars - Promoting Sporting Culture, Fostering Camaraderie, Celebrating Excellence

The appointment of Sourav Ganguly, known as 'Dada,' as the Brand Ambassador is a testament to the league's commitment to teamwork and leadership. Ganguly's captaincy and leadership style resonate with the ethos of the BCPL.

BCPL's vision is to create a community where India's workforce can excel beyond their roles.

Speaking on his association with the league, Sourav Ganguly said, "I have always believed that the lessons learned on a sports field are invaluable in any professional sphere—teamwork, handling pressure, and the zeal to win. The BCPL is a fantastic initiative that brings the excitement of cricket to the corporate world. It's a platform to unearth talent, foster team spirit, and promote a healthy work-life balance. I am thrilled to be a part of this journey and look forward to seeing India’s working professionals become cricketing champions."

The Chairman of the BCPL Organising Committee, Mr. Saurabh Jha, stated, "Our vision for BCPL is to build a community where the common workforce of India can shine beyond their professional roles. We want to create an unforgettable experience that blends the thrill of high-stakes cricket with the spirit of work culture in India. Having a legend like Sourav Ganguly as our Brand Ambassador is a monumental honour. His name is synonymous with leadership and integrity, and his presence will undoubtedly inspire every player and team associated with the league."

Adding to this, Muhammad Muzammil, Chief Marketing Officer of BCPL, remarked, "BCPL isn't just a tournament; it's a celebration of the spirit that drives India Inc. We are creating a high-energy, engaging platform that will captivate audiences nationwide. This league offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with a highly aspirational and influential demographic in a dynamic and authentic setting. We are building more than a league; we are building a legacy."

BCPL 2025 will feature a prize purse of ₹3 Crore. Players selected in a Franchise-style team auction will earn a salary ranging from ₹2 Lakhs to ₹15 Lakhs for the season. The league will also recognise outstanding performances with awards for the Player of the Tournament, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, and more.

Matches will be played at well-known cricket stadiums in India, offering players a professional experience. All matches will be broadcast live on TV and digital platforms, bringing corporate cricket into homes across the country.

To ensure pan-India representation and identify the corporate cricketing talent, BCPL will conduct player trials in 21 cities across the country over 4 phases. Registrations are now open for all working professionals, including employees of private and government organisations, business owners, and interns who wish to showcase their skills.

Participants can visit the official website, to register online, and follow the trial schedules. Further details regarding teams, player auctions, venue and the tournament schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

