Steelers expect DT Cam Heyward to play with Derrick Harmon (knee) ruled out vs. Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was ruled out of the team's season opener against the New York Jets.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Harmon won't play but linebacker Nick Herbig has a chance to be ready Sunday and is trending in that direction.

Harmon, selected by Pittsburgh with the 21st overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, was carted off the field with a knee injury during the team's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 21.

The Steelers later revealed that Harmon is dealing with an MCL sprain.

Harmon, 22, is expected to be a starter on the defensive line alongside Keeanu Benton and Cam Heyward. Isaiahh Loudermilk and rookie Yahya Black are likely to see increased playing time until Harmon returns.

Harmon spent three seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon for his senior season in 2024. He played 14 games for the Ducks and posted 45 tackles , five sacks, four passes defended, two fumbles forced and two fumble recoveries.

The absence of Harmon puts more of an emphasis on Heyward playing early in the season.

While the longtime Steeler signed a two-year, $29 million extension for the 2025-26 seasons last September, he now wants that deal to be reworked after earning his fourth career first-team All-Pro honor in 2024 with eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits, 11 pass deflections and 71 total tackles.

Heyward, 36, has been around the Steelers during training camp as a hold-in during his contract dispute. But he has said that he's willing to sit out regular-season games in order to get his raise.

Tomlin told reporters Tuesday he doesn't believe that will happen.

"I'm certainly expecting Cam to play," Tomlin said. "Cam hasn't played a lot in team development over the last several years. My job is to get him in and out of , and I've done my job, and so there are no reservations about his participation or his readiness. I'm sure he's champing at the bit."

Heyward, asked on his podcast "Not Just Football," if he'll be playing in Week 1, simply said, "We'll see."

Field Level Media

