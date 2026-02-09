Stuani enters game to take late penalty and fails to score in Girona's draw with Sevilla

MADRID — Sevilla and Girona drew 1-1 in a Spanish league game that was moved to Sunday because of bad weather, with Girona striker Cristhian Stuani entering the match just to take a late penalty kick and failing to convert it. HT Image

The match was scheduled to be played on Saturday but the league put it back a day because of a severe storm alert in the southern city of Seville.

Girona took the lead two minutes into the match with Thomas Lemar's goal. The hosts eventually equalized with a long-range shot into the top corner by Kike Salas two minutes into stoppage time.

Six minutes later Girona missed a chance to get back in front when Stuani was denied from the penalty spot.

Girona coach Míchel put Stuani into the match to take the penalty after it was awarded, and the veteran Uruguayan sent a low shot that was saved by Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

“If I have to take a chance on someone taking a penalty, it will always be Stuani,” Míchel said.

Spanish media said Stuani hadn't failed with a penalty kick in a league game in three years.

The result left Girona in 12th place, one point ahead of 13th-place Sevilla. Girona is winless in three straight league matches.

Rayo Vallecano’s home match against Oviedo on Saturday was postponed on short notice because of safety concerns over the field at Vallecas Stadium.

Athletic Bilbao beat 10-man Levante 4-2 in a match with four goals scored after the 80th minute.

Athletic had a two-goal lead at halftime but Levante pulled closer in the 81st before the hosts made it 3-1 in the 86th. Levante scored again four minutes into stoppage time, and Athletic extended the lead in the ninth minute of added time.

Levante, second-to-last in the standings, played a man down from the 17th as Alan Matturro was sent off with a straight red card.

Athletic, sitting in 10th place, hadn't won in six straight league games with its last victory over Atletico Madrid in December.

Getafe, in 11th, ended a nine-game winless streak across all competitions by winning 2-0 at 14th-place Alaves.

Third-place Atletico Madrid hosted fifth-place Real Betis later Sunday and Real Madrid visited Valencia, looking to get back within a point of leader Barcelona.

