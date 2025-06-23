Summer in Zurich: Make the Most of This “Water City” in the Summer!

With its clean rivers, scenery, and vibrant cultural program, Zurich is a stimulating summer destination. The city perks up in the warmer season, attracting residents and tourists alike to its many outdoor activities — from lounging on lake front "Badis" (bathing areas) to sipping cocktails at outdoor bars. Sunny Zurich days: boating, blue skies and bliss.

If you are visiting from June to August, this is your guide to witnessing Zurich in all its summertime splendor — with insider facts, local lore, and best-kept tips to show you the city the way locals live it.

​​1. Cool Off Like a Local at Zurich's Outdoor Pools

Carefree leaps and laughter - summer comes alive in Zurich’s waters

What to expect

Summer heat in Zurich reaches the high 20s and low 30s (°C), and the natives head straight for the water. Zurich's legendary "Badis" — open-air swimming baths along the Limmat River and Lake Zurich — are an institution in Zurich. The pools are not just pools to swim in, but a social scene, especially in the evenings.

Where to go:

Seebad Enge has lake views and a peaceful ambiance, perfect for a peaceful retreat.

Flussbad Oberer Letten, a river bath with diving towers and volleyball courts, is ideal for the adventurous.

Frauenbad Stadthausquai, which is strictly for women during the day, becomes a chic bar in the evenings, where you can have cocktails with a view.

As summer continues, these outdoor baths tend to turn into trendy, city bars. It's a great way to cool off while getting a glimpse of the city's summer atmosphere.

More information: Outdoor Pools in Zurich

2. Go on a Guided Tour to Uncover Zurich's Secret Lifeline: Water

Why it's important:

Few visitors realise how important water is to the personality of Zurich. From historic aqueducts to modern fountains, for centuries, Zurich has been built around water.

Top tip:

Join the "Zurich: City of Water" guided tour that explores the role of water's history, facilities, and ecologic significance within Zurich's history.

You’ll learn about:

The drinking water system in the city

The role of water in sustainable urban planning

The 1,200+ public fountains and their symbolism

This fascinating tour highlights how water has shaped the city and remains central to daily life.

Tour details: Zurich – City of Water Tour

3. Visit a Summer Festival: Music, Art & Open-Air Vibes

Movies and magic under the stars: Zurich Film Festival lights up summer nights.

Did you know?

Filled with art, music, and performance festivals, Zurich's summer schedule is chock-full and many of them free and outdoor!

Time your trip around:

The early previews of the Zurich Film Festival (August)

The Caliente! Latin Music Festival in July, Europe's largest of its type

Zurich Pride, a vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusivity

Openair Wipkingen, an easy-going neighbourhood music festival

It's festival season in Zurich during the summer months! From modern art to electronic dance music along the water, Zurich's culture is really alive during these times.

Find your event: Summer Festivals in Zurich

4. Experience a Night on the Lake — Zurich-Style Glamping

Need something different?

Give Fischers Fritz a try, a boutique campground on the shores of Lake Zurich, featuring everything from conventional tents to retro-chic Airstream caravans.

What you’ll love:

Direct access to the lake

Barbecue spots and picnic areas

Easy transport to the city centre

It's a relaxed way to see the natural beauty of Zurich without sacrificing location or comfort. Not the camping-type? Reserve one of the chic silver Airstreams for a more glamorous experience. It's the best of both worlds: outdoor adventure and convenience.

Booking details: Fischers Fritz Camping & Airstreams

5. Go on a Lake Cruise and Explore Rapperswil, the “Town of Roses”

Set sail on serene waters: Zurich’s summer cruises offer stunning views

Why it is important:

The Lake Zurich Navigation Company operates summer cruises from the city to Rapperswil — a charming lakeside town with rose gardens, lovely old town, and lakeside castle.

Your tip:

Embark from Bürkliplatz

Admire panoramic views of the Alps and Lake Zurich

Discover Rapperswil's rose garden, which boasts more than 15,000 plants of 600 varieties

The cruise lasts approximately two hours in one direction and is a relaxing means of enjoying Zurich's lakefront scenery.

6. Eat Al Fresco: The Top Rooftop and Garden Restaurants

Dine al fresco with garden restaurants and unforgettable meals.

Why it's ideal in summer:

Zurich's cuisine really comes alive in the summer months. The balmy evenings are just right for long-drawn dinners in garden restaurants, rooftop restaurants, or lakeside cafes.

Some suggestions to sample:

Frau Gerolds Garten: An inner-city garden area with seasonal menus and outdoor seating, ideal for a relaxed night out.

Clouds: A restaurant and bar on the roof of Prime Tower for views over the city — ideal for enjoying cocktails as the sun goes down.

Pumpstation: A beer garden by the lake ideal for relaxed dining, ideal for soaking up Zurich's relaxed atmosphere.

Be sure to reserve a table well ahead of time, particularly on weekends, because these trendy spots fill up quickly.

7. Experience Zurich Late into the Night

Savor a sweet treat: Zurich locals unwind with gelato on sunny summer afternoons

What to do:

While daylight presses into the night, Zurich shines with a golden light. It's an ideal time to:

Walk the promenade of Lake Zurich

Take sunset observations from Lindenhof Hill

Observe street artists performing in Bellevue and Old Town neighborhoods

Bonus tip:

Get an ice cream at Gelati Tellhof or Rosso Arancio, two city favorites. Zurich locals often cap off their summer afternoons like this, enjoying a cool dessert while they watch the city's energetic pace unwind around them.

Planning Tips for a Zurich Summer Vacation

Catching the summer vibe: paddleboarding on Zurich’s serene waters

Bring a swimsuit: Swimwear in the lake or river is a requirement — the water is ideal for hot-weather cooling off.

Use a Zurich Card: Enjoy free public transport and discounts on major attractions.

Stay central: Rent accommodation close to the lake or Old Town so its a short walk to all the hotspots of the summer.

Slow travel: Bike or take an e-bike tour to venture into the out-of-the-way areas of the city.

Bottom Line

Summer in Zurich is not about rushing from a tourist spot to the next, but about becoming one with the city's easygoing, alfresco pace and soaking up all the local color. Whether gliding down the river, dancing at a street festival, or sipping at a lakeside bar as the sun sets, you'll finally understand why Zurich is called Switzerland's "Water City."

To explore more travel stories, tips, and guides, visit our microsite: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/switzerland-tourism/

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.