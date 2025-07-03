Gurugram, 3rd July 2025 — Celebrating thoughtful indulgence and everyday wellness, Sweet C Mandarins launched its Summer 2025 campaign, “Blue is the New Orange”, at The Westin Gurugram, with brand ambassador Malaika Arora unveiling the campaign. Known for its seedless, easy-to-peel nature and naturally sweet flavor, Sweet C celebrated the essence of freshness, simplicity, and everyday wellness in a setting that brought together leading voices in food, fitness, and lifestyle. Sweet C unveils Summer 2025 campaign ‘Blue is the New Orange’ at Gurugram event

Guests were welcomed by the smooth sounds of a live saxophonist playing jazz renditions, setting the mood for what unfolded as a relaxed, elegant celebration. Attendees included prominent chefs, nutritionists, wellness experts, digital creators, retail partners, and members of the FMCG industry.

Pulling down the campaign drape in front of a captivated audience, Malaika shared a personal note on her connection with the brand’s philosophy.

“For me, wellness isn’t just about workouts or routines. It’s about making better choices every day, what we eat, how we live, and how we care for ourselves. Sweet C fits right in. It’s clean, naturally sweet, seedless, and honestly, a little moment of joy in my day,” she said.

Following the reveal, the evening transitioned into a panel discussion designed to explore the broader idea of “freshness”, not just in food, but in mindset, lifestyle, and daily choices. Moderated by the emcee, the panel was led by Malaika Arora and featured:

Chef Ashish Bhasin, Culinary Expert

Rashmi Rai, Fitness Consultant

Supriya Nagpal, Lifestyle Influencer

Sakshi Lalwani, Certified Nutritionist

Deeptanshu Bansal, Marketing Strategist

The discussion touched on how freshness is interpreted across different professions. Chef Bhasin described it as the confidence to let ingredients speak for themselves. “Freshness is about restraint. When the ingredient is this good, you don’t need to do much,” he said.

Rashmi Rai highlighted the importance of simplicity in fitness and nutrition. “Eating clean doesn’t have to be complicated. Fruits like Sweet C are easy wins, convenient, nourishing, and satisfying,” she said.

Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani urged the audience to reimagine fruit as essential, not optional. “It’s not about trends or extremes. Sometimes, it’s simple and consistent choices that matter most.”

Supriya Nagpal spoke about audience relatability in wellness content. “People don’t want perfection, they want realness. Sweet C gives you something snackable, healthy, and aspirational, but in a way that’s actually doable,” she noted.

Marketer Deeptanshu Bansal added a brand-building perspective. “The future of wellness marketing is emotional connection. Sweet C resonates because it’s unpretentious and focused on everyday joy, not performance.”

The panel also included interactive moments, with audience members and panelists sharing their wellness mantras, underrated habits, and favorite guilty pleasures that are “not so guilty.” Malaika closed the discussion by reinforcing the campaign’s core message. “Sweet C isn’t just a fruit. It’s a reminder that living better doesn’t have to be hard. It just has to be mindful.”

The evening took a lighter turn with a stand-up set by comedian Appurv Gupta, who brought humor to the room with his relatable take on modern lifestyles, food habits, and wellness quirks. Guests then enjoyed a performance by live band Akshar, whose setlist spanned jazz, indie, and soul influences, adding energy to the night as guests mingled, enjoyed curated menus, and took photos at the citrus-themed selfie booth. Dinner was served in an experience zone that echoed the visual language of the Blue is the New Orange campaign.

This campaign launch signals Sweet C’s commitment to deepening its connection with Indian audiences by celebrating not just the fruit, but the lifestyle it represents. While Sweet C has long been a global favorite, the decision to introduce its summer campaign in India reflects growing interest among Indian consumers in premium, thoughtfully produced wellness offerings.

About Sweet C

Sweet C is a globally loved mandarin brand known for its naturally sweet flavor, seedless interior, and easy-to-peel skin. With a focus on simplicity, nutrition, and convenience, Sweet C fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles, whether as a snack on the go, a post-workout refresher, or a mindful indulgence. The brand is rooted in the belief that better choices don’t have to be boring, and that good food can feel joyful, fresh, and real.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!