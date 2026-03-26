Three Designers, One Notable Moment: NIF Global Presents GENNEXT at Lakmé Fashion Week in Partnership with FDCI

At the forefront of discovering and nurturing new design voices, NIF Global once again highlighted its commitment to emerging talent with the 40th edition of NIF Global Presents GENNEXT at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Held on 20th March at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the showcase marked a notable moment in India’s fashion calendar, spotlighting the future of design through the lens of innovation, storytelling, and craftsmanship. NIF Global showcased its commitment to emerging designers at the 40th GENNEXT event during Lakmé Fashion Week, highlighting innovation and storytelling in fashion. (NIF Global)

GenNext by NIF Global at Lakme Fashion week x FDCI has steadily evolved into an established platform for emerging designers, offering them not just visibility but an entry into the professional fashion ecosystem. Known for identifying and supporting talent, the initiative continues to shape the next generation of designers by connecting them with industry veterans, media, and global audiences. This season introduced three designers—Jubinav, Saim, and Taarini Anand—each presenting a unique perspective while contributing to the evolving narrative of contemporary Indian fashion.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, Shaunik Khosla, Business Head – NIF Global Corporate, shared, “NIF Global Presents GENNEXT is a dynamic talent discovery platform that continues to nurture and elevate emerging designers across India. It provides young creatives the opportunity to showcase their aesthetics to a wider audience while engaging with key voices in the fashion industry.” He further added that the 40th edition of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI reinforces NIF Global’s commitment to offering aspiring designers a platform to launch their journeys and build careers.

This year’s designer selection was led by a jury of industry experts, including Manish Malhotra (Founder & Creative Director, Manish Malhotra), Raisa Chakravorty (Head of Innovations, Lakme), Rochelle Pinto (Head of Editorial Content, Vogue India), Edward Lalrempuia (Fashion Stylist & Creative Director), Sunanda Khaitan (CMO, Beauty & Well Being, HUL), and Jaspreet Chandok (Group Vice President, Reliance Brands). The designers were mentored by Sabina Chopra, whose guidance helped refine their collections for the runway.

Jubinav | Label: Jubinav

Jubinav’s collection, A Postcard From Valley of Flowers, drew inspiration from Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers, translating digitally experienced landscapes into tactile design narratives. Quilted textures, embroidered florals, and postcard prints evoked travel memories, while basket-weaving techniques mapped geographical coordinates into textiles. Using a mix of Turkish linen, cotton silk, micro-crepe, and vegan leather, the collection balanced fluidity with structure. Earthy tones accented with floral highlights created a look that was both grounded and expressive.

Saim | Label: Saim India

Saim presented a personal collection inspired by Indian mythology, temple sculptures, and childhood memories of Kolkata. Celebrating the human form through draped silhouettes and sculptural detailing, the garments combined sheer layers with intricate patchworks. Rooted in cultural coexistence, the collection reflected moments where diverse traditions intersected. Silk Chanderi, satin, and silk formed the base, with embellishments like pearls, sequins, and metal threads, reinterpreting traditional jewellery into contemporary fashion.

Taarini Anand | Label: Taarini Anand

Taarini Anand’s collection, On Restoration: Methods for Preservation, drew from the murals of the Ajanta Caves, exploring themes of history and restoration through texture and form. Inspired by frescoes and sculptural forms, the silhouettes were fluid yet structured. A palette of muted blues, maroons, and olives reflected aged pigments, while materials ranged from wool and silks to denim and hand-knitted cashmere. Intricate crochet and beadwork added depth, creating a dialogue between heritage and modern design.

Through these collections, the designers demonstrated not only technical skill but also a sense of identity and storytelling. Each presentation underscored GENNEXT’s role as a platform where creativity meets opportunity.

NIF Global continues to strengthen its vision of bridging education and industry, offering students a holistic ecosystem that goes beyond academics. By providing real-world exposure, mentorship, and platforms like GENNEXT, the institution aims to ensure that emerging designers are equipped to navigate and influence the global fashion landscape.

The brand’s creative vision is further supported by its association with personalities such as Ananya Panday, the Style Icon of NIF Global, who represents modern individuality and creative expression. Its mentorship network includes names like Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, who contribute industry insights to support young talent.

With a presence across India, NIF Global offers specialised programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management, and Beauty. As it continues to focus on innovation, diversity, and global perspectives, the institution remains dedicated to shaping the future of fashion by supporting the next generation of creative leaders.

For more information about NIF Global and its programs, visit: www.nifglobal.college

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