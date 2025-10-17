TIMES Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 – KIIT placed in the 501st cohort globally

KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, has been placed in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, securing the 5th position among Indian universities. KIIT is also the only institute from Odisha to feature in the national top 10 list — a matter of pride for the state and a reflection of its growing presence in higher education. KIIT becomes the only Odisha university in the national top 10, achieving a global rank in the 501–600 band, reflecting its growing academic excellence. (Source: KIIT)

Globally, KIIT has been ranked in the 501–600 band among 2,191 universities and 5th nationally among 128 Indian institutions, marking an improvement from its previous year’s position in the 601–800 band. This rise indicates the university’s steady progress in the university’s international standing. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped the list among Indian universities.

This year, KIIT has been ranked 259th in the world in the 'Academic Excellence' parameter of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Times Higher Education provides rankings based on five parameters. KIIT has shown strong performance in India in 'Industry Integration', 'International Outlook’, and 'Social Commitment (SDGs)' parameters.

According to the Times Higher Education evaluation, KIIT’s performance in THE World University Rankings 2026 reflects a decade of transformation—from ongoing institutional development to global recognition. The institution has demonstrated that a socially inclusive university from Odisha can compete with the world’s finest through innovation, compassion, and quality education.

Expressing his views on the ranking, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS, said, “Every state aspires to have a university ranked among the top 500 globally. I am happy that KIIT, only 28 years since its inception and 22 years as a deemed-to-be University, has been placed among the world’s top premier universities in the 501 cohort. This accomplishment is a source of pride for Odisha specifically, and for India as a whole.”

