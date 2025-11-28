TMU's tri-generation leadership impresses Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal appreciated the leadership of Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), Moradabad, for its forward-looking contribution to India’s development goals under Viksit Bharat 2047.

TMU Chancellor Suresh Jain, Group Vice Chairman Manish Jain, and Executive Director Akshat Jain were specially invited to this high-level dialogue, which was attended by policymakers, industry representatives, and institutional leaders, including Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi”, Cabinet Minister for Industrial Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh. TMU Chancellor Suresh Jain shares the university’s academic and innovation roadmap during the session.

The discussions focused on strategies to strengthen India’s education ecosystem, skill development, and economic framework for the future.

Recognising Young Leadership

During the interaction, Piyush Goyal expressed appreciation for Akshat Jain, a Harvard alumnus, for his vision, clarity, and maturity at a young age.

He stated that the room was filled with experienced leaders, reflecting an older demographic similar to Japan, but emphasised that India needs young leaders like Akshat Jain, whose energy, foresight, and innovative thinking are vital for shaping the nation’s long-term progress.

He highlighted Akshat Jain’s global exposure, academic background, and innovative approach, describing him as a role model for future-ready leadership that will contribute meaningfully to India’s roadmap toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

TMU leadership participates in a dialogue on India’s development vision under Viksit Bharat 2047.

TMU’s Academic Focus and Innovation-Driven Approach

TMU’s leadership highlighted the university’s academic foundation and the ongoing initiatives it continues to enhance, including interdisciplinary and applied research, digital integration across academic and administrative systems, industry-linked curriculum design, collaborations with global institutions, and a sustained emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Akshat Jain and Manish Jain further explained how these measures support TMU’s position as a future-ready university aligned with national education priorities under NEP 2020.

Commitment to Social Responsibility

The university’s commitment to community welfare was also highlighted.

TMU allocates around ₹25 crore annually toward student scholarships and healthcare services provided to both the campus community and the public.

This reflects TMU’s focus on sustainable and inclusive growth in Indian higher education.

Delivering Global-Standard Education Within India

Chancellor Suresh Jain reiterated TMU’s mission to provide global-standard education in India, ensuring students can access quality academic and research opportunities domestically.

Continuous investments in infrastructure, laboratories, and faculty development strengthen TMU’s capacity to produce innovative, skilled, and globally competitive graduates.

Driving India’s Vision for a Progressive Tomorrow

The dialogue noted TMU’s role as a socially responsible, innovation-driven, and industry-aligned institution committed to strengthening India’s education ecosystem.

With its emphasis on research, global partnerships, and skill-focused learning, TMU Moradabad is well-positioned to play a role in India’s economic and social progress in the years ahead.

As the nation advances toward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, recognition from senior policymakers underscores TMU’s growing contribution to the country’s development journey and its readiness to support India’s aspirations on a national and global stage.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.