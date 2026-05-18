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Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates public service centre in Chhattisgarh’s Netanar village

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a public service centre in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region and interacted with women self-help groups.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 06:19 pm IST
By Genesis
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited Netanar village in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, where he inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera, a public service and digital facilitation centre aimed at improving access to government services in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with women associated with self-help groups during his visit to Netanar village in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Monday.

According to an official statement, Shah visited a CRPF camp in the village before interacting with women associated with self-help groups engaged in tamarind processing and other livelihood activities.

During his visit to a tamarind processing centre, Shah sampled locally processed tamarind products and remarked on the sweetness of Bastar’s tamarind. Women associated with the Gundadhur self-help group informed him that processing and sale of tamarind pulp had helped improve their incomes.

One of the members, Lambi Nag, said women associated with the group expected to earn up to 1 lakh annually through the initiative.

Digital services in village

Shah also visited the newly inaugurated Seva Setu Centre, where various online government services will now be available locally for villagers.

He also visited a rice processing training facility, where women said the initiative was helping improve household incomes through rice sales and use of by-products for cattle feed.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and senior officials were also present during the visit.

Focus on development in Bastar

During the visit, Amit Shah also addressed residents and said development work in the region would accelerate following the decline in Naxal-related violence. He said the government aimed to strengthen the delivery of public services in remote villages over the coming year.

According to an official statement, Shah interacted with local residents in Netanar and reviewed ongoing development activities in the area. A local resident, identified as Fagni, told the gathering that villagers were now receiving access to housing, roads, electricity, schools, ration distribution and healthcare facilities more regularly than before. She said government schemes had earlier taken a long time to reach remote villages, but access to services had improved in recent years.

 
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Home / Genesis / Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates public service centre in Chhattisgarh’s Netanar village
Home / Genesis / Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates public service centre in Chhattisgarh’s Netanar village
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