Uttar Pradesh Records Growth in Passenger and Cargo Air Traffic

Uttar Pradesh has recorded a steady rise in both air passenger movement and cargo traffic in the current financial year, reflecting growing connectivity and aviation infrastructure development across the state. Between April and August 2025, passenger traffic at airports in Uttar Pradesh increased by 14.6% year-on-year to reach around 60 lakh travelers. During the same period, the state’s share in the country’s total air passenger traffic rose to 3.52%. The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar is expected to become a major aviation hub for North India when operational.

According to aviation department officials, the growth is linked to upgrades in airport facilities, expansion of flight networks, and the increasing role of emerging regional airports. Cities such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur have shown noticeable increases in passenger volumes due to tourism activity, business travel, and improved regional connectivity.

Passenger Traffic Trends

In 2016–17, Uttar Pradesh handled 59.97 lakh air passengers. By 2024–25, that figure had risen to 142.28 lakh, comprising approximately 129.29 lakh domestic and 12.99 lakh international travelers. The state posted a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% over this period.

Passenger numbers declined sharply during FY 2020–21 due to COVID-19 restrictions, dropping to 48.35 lakh. However, the state recovered over the next two years, eventually surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Compared to 2023–24, total air passenger movement in 2024–25 increased by about 25.9%. Domestic passenger traffic grew by 15.7% between April and August 2025, while international traffic rose by 4.3%.

Growth in Key Airports

Several airports in the state have been contributing to the increase in passenger travel:Varanasi: Passenger volumes crossed the 40-lakh mark in 2024–25, compared to around 30 lakh in 2023–24.

Prayagraj: Passenger traffic increased from approximately 6 lakh to 10.77 lakh within a year.

Ayodhya: After the openng of the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, passenger movement rose significantly, from over 2 lakh in 2023–24 to more than 11 lakh in 2024–25.

Gorakhpur: Passenger numbers increased from around 6.8 lakh to 8.67 lakh.

Kanpur and Lucknow: Both cities recorded moderate but steady passenger growth.

Officials stated that religious tourism has been a major contributing factor to increased passenger movement in Varanasi and Ayodhya, while Prayagraj and Gorakhpur have benefited from improved flight options and expanding regional travel demand.

Air Cargo Expansion

Air cargo volumes have also grown in recent years. Uttar Pradesh recorded a cargo CAGR of 19.1% between FY 2016–17 and FY 2024–25, with total tonnage rising from 5,890 metric tonnes to 28,360 metric tonnes.

In FY 2024–25:

Lucknow Airport handled approximately 22,099 metric tonnes of cargo.

Varanasi recorded a 27.7% increase in cargo movement.

Prayagraj registered a 50% increase in cargo volumes.

Between April and August 2025, Kanpur and Agra reported particularly high cargo growth—165% and 247% respectively—indicating increased integration of industrial clusters and export-oriented production. The state’s share in national air cargo traffic reached 0.79% during the period.

Infrastructure Expansion and Upcoming Connectivity

The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar is expected to become a major aviation hub for North India when operational. Along with the recently developed airports in Ayodhya and Kushinagar, it is anticipated to support tourism, logistics growth, and cross-border movement of goods and passengers.

Aviation department officials noted that improved access to air travel can contribute to economic opportunities by supporting sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, agriculture exports, and services. Expansion of air cargo facilities, particularly cold-chain storage and handling systems, is expected to benefit food processing and perishable goods supply chains.

Local Economic Impact

Airport-linked development corridors are being planned in several districts to support business activity and travel-related services. Increased flight connectivity has also encouraged new investments in hotels, transport services, and travel-related infrastructure in cities such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj.

Officials say the continued expansion of the aviation network aligns with broader goals to improve interstate mobility, enhance market access, and support regional business growth.

Outlook

With ongoing airport development projects and increasing passenger and cargo capacity, Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain one of the faster-growing aviation markets among Indian states. The aviation department has indicated that future priorities include:

Expanding flight routes to underserved districts

Strengthening cargo handling infrastructure

Upgrading passenger services at regional airports

Coordinating tourism promotion with connectivity improvements

The state government has stated that aviation growth is expected to contribute to employment generation, trade logistics, and accessibility across rural and urban regions.