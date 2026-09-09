Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami launches scheme to provide free coaching to 11,000 students

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday launched the Chief Minister Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, Main Sevak Sadan, to provide free online coaching for competitive examinations to eligible students studying in government and aided colleges and state universities. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

In the first phase, 11,000 students will be connected with free online coaching. Dhami said lack of resources or financial constraints should not become an obstacle to the dreams of talented youth, particularly those from hilly and remote areas who often cannot access quality coaching and guidance.

He said success in competitive examinations requires hard work along with proper direction, strategy, guidance from good teachers and regular practice. The state’s youth are its biggest strength, he said, adding that the government is committed to providing opportunities, resources, guidance and a transparent system.

Dhami said Uttarakhand has implemented the country’s strictest anti-copying law to ensure transparency in recruitment. More than 34,000 youths have received government jobs during the past five years.

The Chief Minister said the government’s objective was not limited to providing jobs. It also wants young people to become job creators through self-employment, startups, skill development, entrepreneurship and local products. He said reverse migration has increased, with several youths returning to villages and creating livelihoods through business, agriculture, horticulture, homestays and local-product enterprises.

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat called the scheme an important initiative, especially for students in remote areas. He said digital education is being expanded and the e-library now provides access to nearly 20 lakh books. From this year, 50% of student union posts will be reserved for women students.