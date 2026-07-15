Uttarakhand CM Dhami marks Harela festival with plantation drive, reviews herbal research centre

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in a plantation drive at Malagram in Pauri Garhwal district to mark the Harela festival and reviewed activities at the Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World Himalaya, where medicinal plants are being conserved and studied. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami)

During the visit, the Chief Minister planted saplings and said conservation of forests, biodiversity and medicinal plants was important for the state's environmental and ecological sustainability. He also toured the herbal park and reviewed its collection of medicinal plant species, ongoing research activities and Ayurveda-based initiatives.

Dhami also inspected the meditation hut within the campus and interacted with officials and representatives associated with the project.

Focus on conservation The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand's biodiversity and Himalayan medicinal plants constitute an important natural resource that requires conservation and scientific research. He said efforts aimed at preserving medicinal plant species could contribute to environmental protection while also supporting research and sustainable utilisation of natural resources.

According to the state government, the initiative is expected to promote the conservation and cultivation of medicinal plants alongside Ayurveda-based research. Officials also said such efforts could encourage herbal tourism and create livelihood opportunities for local communities through activities linked to medicinal plant cultivation and related sectors.

The Chief Minister said traditional knowledge relating to medicinal plants should be preserved and complemented with scientific research to ensure its long-term sustainability. He added that conservation measures undertaken in the state could help strengthen awareness about the ecological importance of Himalayan flora.

The plantation programme was organised as part of Harela, a festival observed in Uttarakhand to promote environmental conservation through tree plantation and public participation in green initiatives.

Herbal park reviewed During the visit, Dhami reviewed facilities at Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World Himalaya, where medicinal herbs collected from different Himalayan regions and other parts of the country are being conserved.

According to the government, the herbal park is engaged in scientific conservation of rare medicinal plant species and serves as a centre for activities related to Ayurveda, medicinal plant research and documentation. Officials said the facility also seeks to integrate traditional medicinal knowledge with modern scientific approaches.

The state government said the project is intended to support research on Himalayan medicinal plants while creating opportunities for education, awareness and nature-based tourism. It added that strengthening such institutions could contribute to conservation efforts as well as generate employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth through activities linked to herbal cultivation, research and tourism.

Among those present during the programme were Patanjali Yogpeeth founder Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Uttarakhand State Commission for Women chairperson Kusum Kandwal, Yamkeshwar MLA Renu Bisht, District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadauria, Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar, BJP district president Rajgaurav Nautiyal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chatar Singh Chauhan and other public representatives and officials.

The state government said the plantation drive formed part of its observance of Harela and reiterated its focus on environmental conservation, biodiversity protection and the promotion of medicinal plant resources in Uttarakhand.