Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders strict action against criminals, seeks zero tolerance on law and order

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting on the state’s law and order situation, issuing firm instructions to the police and administration to ensure strict, result-oriented action against crime and criminals. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a high-level meeting to review the state’s law and order situation in Dehradun.

Addressing senior officials at the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence, Dhami said there would be no compromise on law and order in the state. He directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that cases are registered immediately in all instances of crime and that offenders face swift and effective legal action.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for heightened monitoring of habitual and organised criminals, instructing officials to identify such elements and take stringent action under existing legal provisions. “Criminals must not feel protected under any circumstances. The fear of law must be clearly established so that citizens feel safe,” he said.

Dhami also called for greater police accountability and directed that law enforcement agencies work with full alertness, responsibility and efficiency. He asked officials to further strengthen the functioning of police stations and outposts, and to intensify patrolling and surveillance in sensitive and vulnerable areas.

Special instructions were issued to improve traffic management and public safety in urban areas through focused enforcement drives. The Chief Minister warned that anti-social elements, those attempting to disturb peace, and individuals taking the law into their own hands would face the strictest possible action.

Stressing the importance of visible outcomes, Dhami said people must experience a tangible sense of security. “Our government is working with the resolve of a crime-free Uttarakhand. Peace, safety and good governance remain our top priorities,” he said, adding that negligence at any level would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to conduct regular reviews of law and order-related cases and to fix accountability at every level to further strengthen the rule of law in the state.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Home Secretary, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Garhwal Commissioner, and other senior police and administrative officials.