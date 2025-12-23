Uttarakhand CM inaugurates ‘Mushroom Village’ project in Haridwar’s Buggawala

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated a “Mushroom Village” (Mushroom Gram) project in Buggawala area of Haridwar district, developed by MB Foods. The project is positioned as an effort to expand mushroom cultivation as an allied agricultural activity and create income opportunities for farmers and rural households. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the inauguration of the ‘Mushroom Village’ project in Buggawala, Haridwar district, on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Dhami said mushroom cultivation can be taken up with limited land and water, and can generate returns in a shorter cycle compared to some conventional crops. He said the model is expected to create self-employment opportunities for local youth and women, and support livelihood initiatives linked to self-help groups.

The Chief Minister also referred to central government programmes aimed at improving farmer welfare, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. He said the scheme provides financial assistance to around 11 crore farmers across the country, including approximately 9 lakh beneficiaries in Uttarakhand. Dhami cited other interventions such as minimum support price revisions, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Soil Health Card programme as measures intended to strengthen farm resilience.

On agricultural credit, Dhami referred to an increase in the Kisan Credit Card limit from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, as announced in the Union Budget, describing it as a step to improve access to institutional credit for farmers.

At the state level, Dhami highlighted support measures that the government says are aimed at lowering input costs and improving farm productivity. He said the Farm Machinery Bank scheme provides subsidies of up to 80% on agricultural equipment, along with interest-free loans up to ₹3 lakh. He also said canal-based irrigation is being provided at no cost in some areas.

The Chief Minister said the state has earmarked ₹200 crore for polyhouse construction to promote protected cultivation, and that around 350 polyhouses have been established so far. He also referred to policy measures and incentives in agriculture and horticulture, including a ₹20 per quintal bonus on wheat procurement, an increase of ₹30 per quintal in sugarcane prices, and initiatives such as a new apple policy, kiwi policy, a state millet mission and a dragon fruit policy.

Dhami said the state is also promoting aromatic crops under an initiative referred to as “Mahak Kranti”, and is seeking to market local produce through the “House of Himalayas” brand to improve visibility for Uttarakhand’s farm and horticulture products in wider markets.

Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, local विधायक Pradeep Batra, and district administration and police officials attended the programme, along with residents from the Buggawala and Haridwar region.