Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns in Bihar, emphasises development and governance reforms

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commenced his campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Friday, addressing rallies in Siwan, Goriakothi, and Warsaliganj constituencies. Accompanied by BJP candidates Aruna Devi, Deveshkant Singh, and Bihar Cabinet Minister Mangal Pandey, Dhami highlighted the NDA coalition's development agenda and governance reforms. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

In his addresses, Dhami emphasised the NDA government's focus on development, asserting that Bihar would enter a "new phase of progress" if the alliance returns to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He credited the central government's welfare schemes for transforming lives, citing improvements in housing, infrastructure, and access to basic amenities such as electricity, tap water, and sanitation.

Highlighting Bihar's social welfare gains, Dhami noted that over 8.5 crore residents benefit from the free ration program and 50 lakh families have received permanent housing. He also referenced women’s empowerment initiatives providing financial support to more than 75 lakh women.

The Chief Minister drew attention to laws introduced in Uttarakhand, including the Anti-Cheating, Anti-Conversion, and Anti-Riot Acts, describing them as steps toward transparent and disciplined governance.

Dhami’s visit was marked by a warm reception from BJP leaders and workers. During the campaign, he met several senior party figures, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and MP Anurag Thakur.